The Combined Arms Research Library ORNAMENT TAKE AND MAKE has started. This free activity includes an ornament kit to take home, create and photograph. Participants send their photo to CARL and the photo will be printed to decorate the circulation tree. For more information visit, https://www.facebook.com/CombinedArms ResearchLibrary/.



The Fort Leavenworth Spouses’ Club FOOD DRIVE FOR THE LEAVENWORTH MISSION FOOD PANTRY is through Dec. 23. Drop off donations at 224 Meade Ave. Items needed include: pasta, sauce, Hamburger Helper, Tuna Helper, peanut butter, jelly, cereal, canned food, packaged food, toiletries and razors. For more information, visit https://lvmission.org.



The Fort Leavenworth Rod and Gun Club WINTER WARM-UP SKEET LEAGUE has started and meets Thursdays through Dec. 29. Sign up as a group or participate as an individual. For more information, call 684-2035.



Fort Leavenworth Child and Youth Services SWIM LESSONS ENROLLMENT IS NOW OPEN. Lessons are 2:50-3:20 p.m. ages 3-4 years; 3:30-4 p.m. Learn to Swim 3 (ages 5+); 4:10-4:40 p.m. Learn to Swim 1 (ages 5+); 4:50-5:20 p.m. Learn to Swim 2 (ages 5+); 5:30-6 p.m. Learn to Swim 1 (ages 5+) Jan. 11 through Feb. 3, 2022 at Harney Pool. For more information, call 684-3207.



Army Community Service’s New Parent Support Program PLAY MORNINGS is 9-10:30 a.m. today, Dec. 23 and 30 at the Resiliency Center, 600 Thomas Ave. This free playgroup is for children 0-3 years old and their parent or guardian.To register, call 684-2800.



The Fort Leavenworth Fire and Emergency Services HOLIDAY PARADE is 2-4 p.m. Dec. 17 and will take place throughout post and all housing areas.



The Leavenworth High School JROTC FUN SHOOT is 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 18 at LHS JROTC entrance, southwest corner of building near the pullup bars/cannon. Shoot is open to all ages for a minimal donation. Participants will shoot various Christmas ornaments. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/956335611755882/?ref=newsfeed.



WREATHS ACROSS AMERICA starts at 11 a.m. Dec. 18 at the Fort Leavenworth National Cemetery. The ceremony is at 11 a.m. with wreath placement at 11:30

a.m.



Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation FAMILY OPEN SWIM is 1-5 p.m. Dec. 18 and 19 at Harney Pool. For more information, call 684-2190.



Enrollment is open for the Child and Youth Services BABYSITTING BASICS COURSE for youth ages 12-18 who are currently registered with CYS. The next sessions are 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec 22-23 and Dec. 29-30 at Harrold Youth Center. The course is free. For more information or to register, call 913-683-5138/4956. Enrollment is due by noon the Monday before the start of the course.



Army Community Service’s New Parent Support Program BREASTFEEDING SUPPORT GROUP is 9-10 a.m. Dec. 22 and 29 at the Resiliency Center, 600 Thomas Ave. To register, call 684-2800.



GRUBER FITNESS CENTER WILL BE OPEN Dec. 24, 27, 31 and Jan. 3, 2022 for Active Duty enrolled in 24 hour access only.



TRAILS WEST GOLF COURSE WILL BE OPEN Dec. 27, 31 and Jan. 3, 2022.



HARNEY SPORTS COMPLEX AND HARNEY SPORTS COMPLEX ANNEX WILL BE OPEN 5 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 27 and Jan. 3, 2022.



BRUNNER RANGE WILL BE OPEN Dec. 27 and Jan. 3, 2022.



The School of Knowledge, Inspiration, Exploration and Skills WINTER BREAK GYMNASTIC CAMP is 10-10:30 a.m. ages 1-2 years (parent and child); 11-11:30 a.m. 2-3 years (parent and child), 1-1:40 p.m. 4-5 years old, 2-2:40 p.m. 6-10 years old and 3-3:40 p.m. 11-14 years old Dec. 28-30. Cost is $30 for youth ages 1-3 and $35 for youth 4-14. For more information or to register, call 684-3207.



Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation LEISURE TRAVEL SERVICES has the following tickets available for purchase; Monster Jam at 1 p.m. Jan. 15, cost $28, pit pass $25. Harlem Globetrotters at 2 p.m. Feb. 12, cost $28 and Disney on Ice “Mickey’s Search Party” March 26, tickets available Jan. 2. For more information, call 684-

2580.



The NEW YEAR’S EVE BOWLING BASH is 8 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Dec. 31 at Strike Zone Bowling Center. Cost includes unlimited bowling, a buffet, prizes and a champagne or sparkling juice toast at midnight. Cost is $50 per person and $35 discount for active duty

and E1-E5 and their families. Payment is required when reserving a spot. To RSVP or for more information, call (913) 651-2195.