Cyndi Clark | Munson Army Health Center Public Affairs

The Behavioral Health Clinic at Munson Army Health Center continues to serve ben-eficiaries during the holidays with both face-to-face and virtual appointments.



One way MAHC intends to provide constant and dedicated care to behavioral health patients is through virtual appointments.



Virtual appointments are available even when beneficiaries are traveling during the

holidays.



“If people are traveling and/or on leave during the holidays and having a having a hard time, they don’t have to cancel appointments or delay care,” said Dr. Angela Rogers,

supervisory clinical psychologist at MAHC.



“We’ve even done walk-ins virtually, so if you are traveling and you need to keep your

appointments, you don’t have to feel pressured to cancel them.”



In addition to virtual appointments, Rogers said beneficiaries’ primary care providers are there to provide limited help for behavioral health care. This is mostly important if it’s a “low-level” issue and not of “high complexity.”



With the holiday schedule providing changes to usual routines, Dr. Robert Bischoff, chief of behavioral health at MAHC, encourages the community to use self-care strategies that work for them.



“Try not to take the season too seriously,” he said. “The last year has been really, really

weird for everybody, so we’re all kind of regaining our feet and figuring out what do we

do, what do we not do, what is the world going to be like, and recognize it’s OK to feel a

little bit uncomfortable and realizing things are changing — it’s perfectly alright.”



The change in seasons can contribute to seasonal affective disorder. Getting outside,when possible, to walk, exercise and maintain a routine can help with

SAD. Additionally, moderate alcohol consumption is key. Alcohol use can cause sleep issues in addition to rebound depression. Behavioral Health staff said non-UV-sun lamps

for SAD are easily accessible and affordable online and can help during the dark, winter months.



MAHC welcomes feedback and suggestions for added services, like group therapy.



“If we get feedback from the beneficiaries that other services are needed, such as anger management or coping skills, we have the capacity … that opens up more access

for the community,” Bischoff said.



“We’re open to it, we just need our beneficiaries to let us know so we can help schedule the service.”



For updates on holiday scheduling, visit munson.tricare.mil or facebook.com/munsonhealth, or call 913-684-6771.