The Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers Angel Tree will be adorned with ornaments representing the wishes of area children in need through Dec. 17 at the Post Exchange. Shoppers can take an angel tag ornament off the tree and find an appropriate age- and wish-related gift for the child on the tag, then leave the tag and gift in the collection box near the PX entrance. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp

Every year Fort Leavenworth organizations arrange opportunities for the community to support others in the area, as well as some offer ways for people to give back to their loved ones in the process.



BOSS Angel Tree

The Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers Angel Tree is set up in the Post Exchange lobby through Dec. 17. Through the Angel Tree program, community members can donate gifts to the children of local active-duty military families in financial need.



To donate a gift, shoppers can select a tag from the Angel Tree and take it with them to shop. Choose an age- and gender-appropriate gift, and then place the tag and unwrapped gift in the collection box near the PX entrance/exit.



BOSS Adviser Jeff Honey said the Angel Tree is coordinated through unit leaders, BOSS, Army Community Service and the Army and Air Force Exchange Service.’



“It’s a community effort is what it is; it’s not one individual or one activity, it’s all of us.”

Last year, due to COVID-19 precautions, the Angel Tree was moved off-post to still help fulfill wishes. This year, it has returned to the PX, and Honey said he hopes previous donation rates return as well.

Honey reaches out to units using a form each first sergeant can use to identify families and their wishes without using names.



"That's what you want, you want that type of passion to help people, not just in need, but it would just be a benefit for them in the season just to help them out a little bit."

bit.”



Honey said the Fort Leavenworth community is often apt to provide even more than the families hope for.



“The big thing is really showing the military and active-duty military that there are people that care for them, there are people that want to see them do well and further their career and help them out in any situation they may be in, wherever it finds them,” Honey said. “It could be anything…it could be something simple, it could be something very complicated, but either way it’s a blessing to them and it’s helping them out of that situation.”



Call 913-271-1602 for more information.

Other opportunities

The 15th Military Police Brigade is teaming with Court Appointed Special Advocates to conduct a unit toy drive for children in the court and foster systems.



Toys can be placed in the A Company, U.S. Disciplinary Barracks, hallway by the Christmas tree through Dec. 17. Check in at the battalion office for directions.



Fort Leavenworth Frontier Heritage Communities is offering a do-it-yourself ornament pickup Dec. 14 and a holiday decoration contest Dec. 20. Call 913-651-

3838 or email kmarshall@tmo.com for more information.