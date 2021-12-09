Home Community Pets of the Week, Meet Monet and Picasso CommunityPet of the WeekPost Notes Pets of the Week, Meet Monet and Picasso By ftleaven - December 9, 2021 102 0 Facebook Twitter Picasso is a young male shorthair tuxedo cat available for adoption through the Fort Leavenworth Stray Facility, Fort Leavenworth, Kan. He has already been neutered, vaccinated and microchipped. The FLSF is open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. the second Saturday of the month, and by appointment for pre-approved adopters. See www.FLSF.petfinder.com, call 913-684-4939 or e-mail fortleavenworthstrayfacility@gmail.com for more information. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp Monet is a male longhair tuxedo cat available for adoption through the Fort Leavenworth Stray Facility, Fort Leavenworth, Kan. He has already been neutered, vaccinated and microchipped. The FLSF is open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. the second Saturday of the month, and by appointment for pre-approved adopters. See www.FLSF.petfinder.com, call 913-684-4939 or e-mail fortleavenworthstrayfacility@gmail.com for more information. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR HHC, 40th MP Bn wins 2021 Barr Award 40th, 705th MP Battalions inactivate, designate new units CAC workforce briefed on state of command LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Please enter an answer in digits:eleven + 9 = Stay connected3,088FansLike1,406FollowersFollow0SubscribersSubscribe Fort Leavenworth clear sky enter location 45.9 ° F 48.1 ° 42.4 ° 40 % 1.1mph 1 % Mon 60 ° Tue 66 ° Wed 70 ° Thu 73 ° Fri 43 °