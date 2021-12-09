Charlotte Richter | Staff Writer

Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 40th Military Police Battalion (Detention),

received the 2021 Brigadier General Thomas F. Barr Award for the best military police company in U.S Army Corrections Command during a ceremony Dec. 1 on Main Parade.

Maj. Gen. Duane Miller, commanding general of U.S. Army Corrections Command, congratulates members of Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 40th Military Police Battalion (Detention), including Chaplain (Capt.) Jerry Troutt and Sgt. 1st Class Tanya Hnat, on being named the best military police company, or smaller unit, in Army Corrections Command after the 2021 Brigadier General Thomas F. Barr Award presentation ceremony Dec. 1 on Main Parade. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp



The Barr Award was established in 2009 and annually recognizes the best military police unit, company or smaller, that is assigned to, attached to or supporting ACC. The award

is based on total unit accomplishments, in every phase of activity as part of the unit’s

mission. Award criteria include meeting standards on physical fitness tests, weapons qualifications, educational attainment, community development and unit and/or individual soldier accomplishments.

Capt. Jacob Bales, commander of Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 40th Military Police Battalion (Detention), says a few words upon HHC, 40th receiving the Brigadier General Thomas F. Barr Award Dec. 1 on Main Parade. The Barr Award is presented annually to the top MP company-size or smaller unit under or supporting ACC. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp



“It’s a very competitive award that’s not easily obtained, so you ought to be proud,” Maj. Gen. Duane Miller, U.S. Army provost marshal general and ACC commanding general, told the soldiers of HHC, 40th, during the ceremony.



Miller said the past year of COVID-19 continues to challenge the brigade, but military police and corrections have a history of adaptability. He emphasized how the company earned its achievement despite virtual and distanced operations and a lack of face-to-

face interaction.



“I’m incredibly impressed how all of the leaders at all levels adapted to this difficult environment, especially you, operating in non-stop corrections,” Miller said. “I’m inspired

every day by your efforts — soldiers like you are exactly the type of soldiers our regiment

and Army need: resilient, fit, thoughtful and professional leaders who represent the very

best of America.



“The soldiers of the 40th MP Battalion, especially the HHC in this case, are highly trained, disciplined, and they know how to win.”



Miller said the battalion represents the regimental motto of “Assist, Protect, Defend!”

through its achievements this year. He praised the battalion’s consistent care for the only

maximum-security prison in the Department of Defense and support of the soldiers and

families in the organization.

Capt. Jacob Bales, commander of Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 40th Military Police Battalion (Detention), holds the award statue and HHC, 40th 1st Sgt. Ryan Miller applauds upon HHC, 40th, receiving the Brigadier General Thomas F. Barr Award during a presentation ceremony Dec. 1 on Main Parade. The Barr Award is awarded annually to the top MP company-size or smaller unit under or supporting ACC. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp



Miller and ACC Command Sgt. Maj. James Breckinridge presented the award to the company, accepted by HHC, 40th Commander Capt. Jacob Bales and HHC, 40th 1st Sgt.

Ryan Miller, and extended their congratulations to company leadership.