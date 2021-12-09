Karah Marshall | Fort Leavenworth Frontier Heritage Communities

In Kansas, the first snowfall typically happens toward the end of November. Snow must accumulate at least two inches for Fort Leavenworth Frontier Heritage Communities con-

tractors remove snow in residential commons areas such as streets and residential sidewalks.



Residents are responsible for prompt removal of snow and ice from their sidewalk between any common sidewalk or road, and the front and/or rear door and driveways.



Street parking could impede snow removal services, so residents are asked to keep parked cars off roadways if possible.



Upcoming events

Hot cocoa open house from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. today at 623 Grant Ave.



Do-it-yourself ornament pickup Dec. 14



Holiday decoration contest Dec. 20



For more information about FLFHC upcoming events, contact Karah Marshall at 913-651-3838 or kmarshall@tmo.com.



To stay up to date add FLFHC on Facebook or visit www.ftleavenworthfamilyhousing.com for downloadable forms and other information.