Charlotte Richter | Staff Writer

Combined Arms Center and Fort Leavenworth Commanding General Lt. Gen Theodore Martin and CAC Command Sgt. Maj. Stephen Helton highlighted current Training and Doctrine Command initiatives, COVID-19 guidelines, community feedback and information resources to military and civilian employees during the CAC 2021 State of Command Dec. 3.



Martin and Helton began the presentation by encouraging the use of the TRADOC community resource guide to access community maps, organizational information, and help hotlines.

Combined Arms Center and Fort Leavenworth Commanding General Lt. Gen. Theodore Martin addresses an in-person and virtual audience during the CAC state-of-command briefing Dec. 3 in Eisenhower Auditorium at the Lewis and Clark Center. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp



Martin presented 40-year Federal Career Service Awards to Francisco Villanueva, a military analyst at the National Simulation Center, and Gary Hyder, claims division chief at the Staff Judge Advocate Office.



Six other civilian employees attending virtually were also recognized for more than 40 years of service.



CAC mission and Army structure updates

Martin said that the latest Defense and Equal Opportunity Climate Survey showed many members of the workforce across CAC and subordinate organizations had limited understanding of CAC’s overall mission and reach and he used the presentation to clarify organizational objectives.



Martin described CAC’s mission statement in relation to the United States Army Training and Doctrine Command.



“It’s where we fit inside of the TRADOC mission in support of the people’s line of effort in the Army’s campaign plan.”



He said within a given year, nearly half a million civilian and military professionals come into contact with TRADOC, and CAC influences those interactions due to its administrative function in almost every center of excellence.



COVID-19 Updates

Martin said the DEOC Survey revealed many comments about COVID-19 mask-wearing procedures.



“There is a DOD directive that drove a Department of the Army order that drove a TRADOC order to wear masks indoors whether you are vaccinated or not.”



Other Discussions

One attendee raised concern about the command’s expectations for fast response times on short-notice taskings and requirements; Martin and Helton acknowledged the difficulty.



“My expectation is when you can come into compliance,” Martin said. “I think everyone above us has the best intentions, but the best I can do down here is methodically move forward at the best speed we can to try and stay in compliance.”



Martin also touched on the Covid-19 challenges faced in the Child Development Centers and noted the labor deficit in childcare will affect the workforce.



“My expectation is, to my commanders and subordinate members down here is that everybody is an individual, you’ve got to work together and build an individual plan so that we can work our way through this,” Martin said.



Both Martin and Helton asked attendees to talk to their staffs about the holidays and keeping up with loved ones to prevent the potential for self-harm.



“Make sure if someone needs help, they get help. No stigma in this command would prevent you from getting help,” Martin said.



He encourages leaders to use an open door policy to ensure individuals seek help

without resistance.



“We’re all in this together,” Martin said.