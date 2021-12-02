The Combined Arms Center STATE OF THE COMMAND UPDATE is 1-2:30 p.m. Dec. 3 at Eisenhower Auditorium in the Lewis and Clark Center. This is open to CAC military and civilian employees. To submit questions prior to the event, email informleavenworth@gmail.com.



The Fort Leavenworth THRIFT SHOP, 1025 Sheridan Drive, will be open 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Dec. 4, regular business hours are 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday. Consignments are taken until 12:30 p.m.



Reminder there is NO DRIVING, WALKING OR BIKING ON CHIEF JOSEPH LOOP near Sherman Airfield because of construction. Hunting is prohibited in the area beyond

the levee.



The Army and Air Force Exchange Service is now offering DOORDASH for door-to-door meal delivery service on Fort Leavenworth.



The Fort Leavenworth Department of Public Works is conducting a COMMUNITY SURVEY ABOUT THE FUTURE OF THE GRANT POOL RECREATIONAL AREA. To participate, visit https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/grantpool.



The Centers of Disease Control and Prevention recommends to KEEP CHILDREN HOME FROM SCHOOL IF THEY ARE SICK. If your child has any of the following symptoms, they might have an illness they can spread to others. They include: temperature of 100.4 de-grees F or higher, sore throat, cough, difficulty breathing, diarrhea or vomiting and new onset of severe headache especially with a fever. Check your child for symptoms before they go to school. If your child does have any symptoms listed above, keep them home from school, get them tested for COVID-19 and contact your child’s school and re-port that your child is sick.



Current Fort Leavenworth MASK GUIDANCE is as follows: Service members, Army civilians, federal employees, contractors, and visitors will wear a Department of Defense

compliant mask while in an indoor setting, regardless of vaccination status, in facilities owned, leased or otherwise controlled by DoD. All organizations will place a sign on

every entrance to their buildings that masks are required upon entering. Persons under the age of two are not required to wear a mask or face covering due to the risk of suffocation. Additionally, persons with a medical condition, mental health condition, or disability that prevents wearing a face covering are not required to wear a face mask. DoD customers, family members, and all individuals supporting any type of shipment

pickup and delivery, on and off military installations, will wear cloth face coverings while servicing a customer’s residence.



Fort Leavenworth HOUSEHOLD HAZARDOUS WASTE drop off is open 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 810 McClellan Ave. for on-post residents only. Recyclers need to check in at the facility prior to dropping off items. Products should be kept in original containers when possible. Items accepted include batteries, CFL bulbs, gas cans and propane bottles. Used oil, antifreeze and tires are accepted at the Auto Crafts Shop, 911 McClellan Ave. Cardboard, plastic containers, glass, electrical and electronics, cans and scrap metal are accepted at

the recycle yard on W. Warehouse Rd. Items not accepted include styrene foam, plastic bags/film, wood, furniture, mattresses, plastic toys, construction/demolition debris

and yard waste.



The USDB SALES STORE is open 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.