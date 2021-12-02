Home Community Pet of the Week, Meet Gretzky CommunityPet of the WeekPost Notes Pet of the Week, Meet Gretzky By ftleaven - December 2, 2021 228 0 Facebook Twitter Gretzky is a 1-year-old male shepherd/border collie mix available for adoption through the Fort Leavenworth Stray Facility, Fort Leavenworth, Kan. Gretzky has already been neutered, vaccinated and microchipped. The FLSF is open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. the second Saturday of the month, and by appointment for pre-approved adopters. See www.FLSF.petfinder.com, call 913-684-4939 or e-mail fortleavenworthstrayfacility@gmail.com for more information. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp Gretzky is a 1-year-old male shepherd/border collie mix available for adoption through the Fort Leavenworth Stray Facility, Fort Leavenworth, Kan. Gretzky has already been neutered, vaccinated and microchipped. The FLSF is open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. the second Saturday of the month, and by appointment for pre-approved adopters. See www.FLSF.petfinder.com, call 913-684-4939 or e-mail fortleavenworthstrayfacility@gmail.com for more information. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Shawnee Tribe Chief speaks at post observance USD 207 discusses semester credit approval, Impact Aid Holiday giving opportunities, activities offered LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Please enter an answer in digits:five + three = Stay connected3,088FansLike1,406FollowersFollow0SubscribersSubscribe Fort Leavenworth scattered clouds enter location 31.4 ° F 34.8 ° 26.7 ° 70 % 0.3mph 40 % Wed 51 ° Thu 59 ° Fri 64 ° Sat 48 ° Sun 41 °