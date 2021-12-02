Charlotte Richter | Staff Writer

Editor’s note: This is the first in a series of articles about giving opportunities and hol-

iday activities around Fort Leavenworth.



Every year organizations on Fort Leavenworth arrange opportunities for the community to give its support to others in the area, and some offer ways for people to give back to their loved ones in the process.



For those interested in helping others or seeking a little inspiration to make the holiday season special, below are some upcoming activities.



Celebrating the season

The Fort Leavenworth Spouses’ Club will help deliver goodies to children on post. Register to participate in St. Nicholas Day and receive a gift Dec. 5 by completing the form at https://form.jotform.com/213151037754046.



FLSC members will also be wrapping gifts for shoppers at the Fort Leavenworth Post Exchange Dec. 3 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Dec. 24 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.



The Post Exchange is hosting a children’s gift shop from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 11 at the PX. The event features a photo booth and $5, $10 and $20 tables from vendors such as Yummylicious Cookie Company, Yolanda Evans, Claudia’s Closet and more. The event will also have a visit from Santa at 11 a.m. courtesy of the Fort Leavenworth Fire Department.





The FLSC will be collecting items for the Leavenworth Mission Food Pantry Dec. 8

at the group’s dinner.



FLSC is also sponsoring a group for Wreaths Across America and will be laying Wreaths on Dec. 18 at the Fort Leavenworth National Cemetery. For more information, visit http://www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/KS0121P.



Volunteer bell ringers from FLSC and the Leavenworth Lions Club will be at the Leavenworth Walmart this season collecting donations for the Salvation Army.



The Fort Leavenworth Stray Facility accepts unopened food, treats and cleaning supplies. Examples of high-use items include Frontline flea and tick treatment, Clorox wipes, pet-friendly Swiffer refills, and pet food from NUTRO, Blue Buffalo and Purina. Items can be dropped off in the red box on the front porch of the facility at 510 Organ Ave. Volunteering with FLSF, providing a foster home or sponsoring an adoptable FLSF pet are also options to help.



For families with children attending Unified School District 207, ask about upcoming adopt-a-family opportunities at the schools to plan donations for local community members.