The Fort Leavenworth Rod and Gun Club WINTER WARM-UP SKEET LEAGUE has started and meets Thursdays through Dec. 29. Sign up as a group or participate as an individual. For more information, call 684-2035.



The FORT LEAVENWORTH DINING FACILITY THANKSGIVING hours are 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Nov. 25. Holiday meals are $9.95 per person or $7.10 for spouses and dependents of service members E-4 and below. Cash only.



The next Army Community Service STROLLER WALK AND TALK is 10-11 a.m. Nov. 26. Registration required. To register or for more information, visit (913) 601-7866 or 684-2800.



Army Community Service’s New Parent Support Program SUPER SIBLINGS CLASS is 10-11 a.m. Nov. 29 at the Resiliency Center, 600 Thomas Ave.. To register, call 684-2800.



Army Community Service’s New Parent Support Program CO-PARENTING CLASS is 5-7 p.m. Nov. 29 at the Resiliency Center, 600 Thomas Ave. To register, call 684-2800.



The next Fort Leavenworth Rod and Gun Club FUN SHOOT is 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 3 at Brunner Range. Registration is 9-10:30 a.m. Cost is $35 and includes 50 targets, lunch and a door prize. For more information, call (913) 651-8132.



Army Community Service, Leavenworth County Humane Society and Human Animal Bond

BASIC PET CARE AND PROPER PET INTERACTION class is 2:30-3:30 p.m. Dec. 3. For more information or to register, call 684-2871/2800 to register by Dec. 1.



The Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation TREE LIGHTING CEREMONYi s 4-6 p.m. Dec. 3 at Zais Park. The free family-friendly event will feature carriage rides, live

music and a visit from Santa.



The next EXCEPTIONAL FAMILY MEMBER PROGRAM RECREATIONAL BOWLING event is 2:30-4:30 p.m. Dec. 4 at Strike Zone Bowling Center. The event is free.

For more information, call 684-2871.



The Fort Leavenworth SPOUSES’ CLUB EVENT “THE ONE WITH ALL THE HOLIDAYS” is 5:30 – 9 p.m. Dec. 8 at the Frontier Conference Center, 350 Biddle Blvd. Cost is $20. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit form.jotform.com/212704765495160.



The EXCEPTIONAL FAMILY MEMBER PROGRAM HOLIDAY PARTY is 1-3 p.m. Dec. 11 at the Resiliency Center, 600 Thomas Ave. RSVP by Dec. 9. For more information, call 684-2871.



The 312th ARMY BAND HOLIDAY CONCERT is 1-3 p.m. Dec. 12 at the Lewis and Clark Center. Doors open at noon. This is a free family-friendly event.



Fort Leavenworth Child and Youth Services PRIVATE MUSIC LESSONS registration is now open. Classes are available in guitar, piano and cello at Patch Community Center, 320 Pope Ave. Classes are open to children ages 7-17. For more information and to register, call 684-3207.



Fort Leavenworth Child and Youth Services Sports and Fitness is looking for YOUTH BASKETBALL REFEREES for ages 9-10 and 11-12. Candidates must be 18 or older. All

CYS youth sports volunteers must complete mandatory background check and training. For more information, call 684-7525/7526.



The Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation FRONTIER TO GO BBQ is now available at the Frontier Conference Center. Orders accepted 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday and

Wednesday. Orders placed Monday are for Wednesday pick-up and orders placed Wednesday are for Friday pick-up. Pick-up times are 3, 3:30, 4 and 4:30 p.m. Three packages to choose from, White Ribbon package, cost $55 serves 4, Red Rib-

bon Package, cost $100 serve 6 and Blue Ribbon Package $135 serves 8. For more information or to place an order, call 684-3825.