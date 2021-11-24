Home Community Pet of the Week, Meet Shady CommunityPet of the WeekPost Notes Pet of the Week, Meet Shady By Lisa Sweet - November 24, 2021 132 0 Facebook Twitter Shady is an adult male domestic shorthair cat available for adoption through the Fort Leavenworth Stray Facility, Fort Leavenworth, Kan. Shady has already been neutered, vaccinated and microchipped. The FLSF is open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. the second Saturday of the month, and by appointment for pre-approved adopters. See www.FLSF.petfinder.com, call 913-684-4939 or e-mail fortleavenworthstrayfacility@gmail.com for more information. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp Shady is an adult male domestic shorthair cat available for adoption through the Fort Leavenworth Stray Facility, Fort Leavenworth, Kan. Shady has already been neutered, vaccinated and microchipped. The FLSF is open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. the second Saturday of the month, and by appointment for pre-approved adopters. See www.FLSF.petfinder.com, call 913-684-4939 or e-mail fortleavenworthstrayfacility@gmail.com for more information. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Atrium of the Lewis and Clark Center dedicated to Arters CGSC adds 2 to International Hall of Fame CYS coordinator named 2020 Stalwart Award winner LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Please enter an answer in digits:14 − 2 = Stay connected3,088FansLike1,406FollowersFollow0SubscribersSubscribe Fort Leavenworth clear sky enter location 55.2 ° F 55.2 ° 52.5 ° 51 % 2.8mph 5 % Sun 53 ° Mon 69 ° Tue 58 ° Wed 53 ° Thu 46 °