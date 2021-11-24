MUNSON ARMY HEALTH CENTER WILL BE CLOSED Nov. 25 and will close at noon Nov. 26 for the Thanksgiving holiday. This includes all services.



Munson Army Health Center WILL CLOSE at noon on Dec. 10 and 20-30.



Munson Army Health Center WILL BE CLOSED Dec. 24 and 31.



BEHAVIORAL HEALTH VIRTUAL FACE-TO-FACE is available through www.tele-mynd.com/hnfs and www.doctorondemand.com/hnfs. No referral needed. For more

information, visit https://www.telemynd.com/military.



Munson Army Health Center PET SAFETY TIPS “SAFE FOODS TO FEED YOUR DOG AT THANKSGIVING” include potatoes, apples, turkey meat (no skin or bones), green peas, peas and pumpkins. Unsafe foods include turkey bones, skin, gravy, stuffing, casseroles, butter, sour cream, salt, pepper, creamed peas, chocolate, cookies, pies, sweets, alcoholic beverages, raisins, grapes, onions, scallions, garlic, ham, yeast dough, fatty foods and foods containing spices.



Munson Army Health Center FLU VACCINES ARE NOW AVAILABLE for patients ages 6 months and older. To make an appointment, call 684-6250.



Munson Army Health Center FLU VACCINE INFORMATION AND EVENTS are listed at https://munson.tricare.mil/Health-Services/Preventive-Care.



MASKS ARE REQUIRED when picking up prescriptions at Munson Army Health Center Pharmacy Drive-Thru.

November is BLADDER HEALTH MONTH. For more information, visit https://medlineplus.gov/bladderdiseases.html.



November is AMERICAN DIABETES MONTH. For more information, visit https://www.cdc.gov/diabetes/index.html.



MUNSON ARMY HEALTH CENTER PHARMACY LOBBY IS NOW OPEN. Guests check-in at the kiosk to pick up activated prescriptions. Effective Dec. 15, 2021, Walmart and Sam’s Club will no longer be a part of the Tricare pharmacy network. CVS will be included among the list of network retail pharmacies where TRICARE users can fill their prescriptions. If you have refills at Walmart or Sam’s Club, they can be transferred

to another TRICARE Network Pharmacy or to Munson Army Health Center Pharmacy (no

copays).

Patients needing to CONTACT THEIR PRIMARY CARE PHYSICIAN can do so through the appointment line. A representative will put in a telephone consult or contact your team through the MHS GENESIS Patient Portal. Do not email your nurse through the government email system. That is not a secure way to handle your medical informa-

tion and the nurse can not give medical information through a non-secure network. Call

684-6250.



Service members who receive their COVID-19 VACCINES THROUGH NON-DOD CHANNELS must provide receipt of vaccination to their organization’s MEDPROS coordinator.



TRICAREcovers the following screenings and vaccinations as part of the ANNUAL

HEALTH PROMOTION AND DISEASE PREVENTION EXAMS: Blood Pressure, Chlamydia and Gonorrhea, Cholesterol, Diabetes Mellitus (Type II), Hepatitis B, Hepatitis C ,Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) Testing, Immunizations Rubella Antibody Testing, Syphilis and Tuberculosis (TB). For more information, talk to your doctor.