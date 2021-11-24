THE TRANSITION ASSISTANCE PROGRAM HAS SEVERAL CLASSES currently scheduled classes. TAP has resumed virtual classes due to COVID. The next Transition Assistance Workshop is Nov. 29 through Dec. 3. The next Managing Your Education Track Workshop is Dec. 13-14. The next Small Business Administration Boots to Business Workshop is Dec.15-16.The next Department of Labor Career and Credential Exploration Workshop is Dec. 20-21. TAP can also provide information on the Army Career Skills Program, the

Hiring Our Heroes Corporate Fellowship Program and financial counseling. For more information or to register, call 684-2227 or e-mail usarmy.sfl-tap.leavenworth@mail.mil.



The tutor.com for U.S. Military families seminar “TWENTY MINUTES WITH TUTOR.COM” is at 6 a.m., 10 a.m., 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Dec. 7. To register, visit bit.ly/Tutor20Min.



For information on the Military One Source MILITARY SPOUSE LICENSURE REIMBURSEMENT POLICY and how to pay for a professional license transfer, visit

https://www.militaryonesource.mil/education-employment/for-spouses/education-training-licensing/transferring-your-professional-license-what-s-involved/.



The Fort Leavenworth Post Exchange is HIRING FOOD POSITIONS for Qdoba. To apply, visit www.myexchange.com. For more information, call (913) 651-7277.



GUARDIAN ANGELS WATCHCARE, LLC is currently hiring childcare providers for Frontier Chapel. Hours are flexible. For more information, e-mail Diana Pitts at pitts_diana@yahoo.com or call (913) 306-7324.



The NON-APPROPRIATED FUND CIVILIAN EMPLOYMENT ASSIGNMENT TOOL enables many current NAF employees to voluntarily request a non-competitive transfer to another Army installation where the same position may be available. For more information, visit www.armymwr.com/CEAT.



FORT LEAVENWORTH UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT 207 IS ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS FOR SPED PARA educators, building assistants, instructional assistants, office assistants, food service cooks, grounds and maintenance assistants, custodians, bus drivers and bus aides. For more information, visit www.usd207.org.



The Fort Leavenworth Schools of Knowledge, Inspiration, Exploration and Skills is HIRING INSTRUCTORS.For more information, call 684-3207 or e-mail rashelle.m.anderson.naf@mail.mil.



The KANSASWORKS.COM website contains tools and resources to assist people seeking employment and help employers and training providers. Applying for jobs and exploring careers has been streamlined with easy-to-use buttons on the site. Additionally, resumés and training services are readily available to view for every region of the state. For

more information, visit https://kansasworks.com/.