Charlotte Richter | Staff Writer

Carole Hoffman, coordinator for Fort Leavenworth Child and Youth Services, was announced as a U.S. Army Installation Management Command Stalwart Award winner for 2020 during the virtual Stalwart Award Ceremony Nov. 17.



According to Installation Management Command, the Stalwart Award is awarded to 15 IMCOM military and civilian staff members annually for outstanding professional performance. The award formally recognizes high performing employees who promote IMCOM with strength of mind, body and spirit during their assigned duties. The accomplishments of Stalwart Award winners are exemplary, inspirational and contribute significantly to operational responsibilities and the success of the command.



Vince Grewatz, director of IMCOM-Training, said IMCOM realizes the importance of Army children to Army families and recognizes Hoffman’s passion, dedication and service to the community.



Stalwart Award evaluation criteria assess a nominees’ contributions and their measurable achievements in IMCOM missions based on title and industry. Stalwart Award evaluation criteria also consider how the nominees’ colleagues perceive them as a motivating force in the workplace.



“(Hoffman) volunteered to pilot the standardized (individual development plans) for all of our caregivers, worked with G-9 to develop and rewrite regulations and particularly develop new training materials that helped us navigate COVID last year for all of our frontline workers, who were in fact here, and what a success,” Grewatz said. “Carole did a phenomenal job not only for Leavenworth, but as I imagine, all of the Army is happy to

recognize Carole Hoffman as a Stalwart.”



“I really feel honored, amongst all the professionals in IMCOM, to be recognized,” Hoffman said.



Hoffman said she credits her successes to the support of her team at CYS; Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation; and the Fort Leavenworth Garrison.



“They make my job easier, and they make me want to come to work.”



She said she and her team worked through COVID-19 challenges to make sure CYS remained in operation.



“It motivates me to know that we allowed soldiers and civilians to do what they needed to do because we could support them, even through something like COVID.”



She said winning the 2020 Stalwart Award motivates her even more to continue her work. She said CYS is a quiet hero in the Army and motivation comes from recognition.