Harry Sarles | Army University

The Command and General Staff College inducted retired Lt. Gen. N.U.M Mahesh Senanayake of Sri Lanka and Lt. Gen. Perry Lim Cheng Yeo of Singapore into its International Hall of Fame Nov. 16 at the Lewis and Clark Center. Both leaders were honored in absentia.



With this induction, CGSC has honored 287 leaders from the more than 8,400 international CGSC graduates. Lt. Gen. Theodore Martin, commandant of CGSC and

commanding general of the Combined Arms Center and Fort Leavenworth, conducted the induction ceremony.



“Our International Hall of Fame inductees represent the absolute pinnacle of professional achievement as senior uniformed leaders, and I’m thrilled that our students, both U.S.

and international, bear witness to the recognition of two of our most distinguished graduates,” Martin said.



Senanayake became commander of the Sri Lanka Army and was elevated to lieutenant general in June 2017. He attended the prestigious Ananda College, Colombo. Senanayake enlisted to the Sri Lanka Army in 1981. Following graduation and commissioning, he joined the Corps of Engineers and was posted to the 1st Plant Engineer Regiment. He then volunteered for Special Forces duty and went on to command the 3rd Regiment Special Forces, the 211th Infantry Brigade, the Special Forces Brigade, and the 52nd Division. In retirement, he serves as the colonel of the Regiment of Special Forces. He graduated from CGSC in 2000.

Lt. Gen. Theodore Martin, commandant of the Command and General Staff College, and Maj. Joshua Goh, CGSC student from Singapore, prepare to unveil the portrait of Lt. Gen Perry Lim Cheng Yeo of Singapore as Lim is inducted into the CGSC International Hall of Fame Nov. 16 at the Lewis and Clark Center. Goh represented his countryman and delivered remarks for him. Photo by Jim Shea/Army University



He is the first IHOF inductee from Sri Lanka. Senanayake’s remarks were read by Jim Fain, director of the International Military Student Division and narrator for the ceremony.

Senanayake said he has many profound memories of Fort Leavenworth and CGSC. His said his year at CGSC was the beginning of his transformation to scholar-warrior.



“The cross-cultural experiences and exposure to the American way of social life are unforgettable,” Senanayake said. “You are the future generals,” he said addressing

the class of 2022. “Let the wisdom of CGSC be an inspiration to you and to all for generations to come.”



Lim became chief of the Singapore Defence Force in August 2015 and served in that position until 2019. He enlisted in the Army in 1990 and was commissioned from the Singapore Armed Forces Officer Cadet School in August 1991. Lim commanded the

1st Battalion Singapore Guards, the 7th Singapore Infantry Brigade, and the 3rd Singapore Division.



Before becoming chief of the Defence Force, he served as chief of the Army. He is a 2002 graduate of CGSC, and he is the seventh IHOF inductee from Singapore.



Lim’s remarks were delivered by Maj. Joshua Goh, CGSC student from Singapore. Lim related that the defining moment for students of Command and General Staff Officer Course Class of 2002 was the terrorist attack on America on Sept. 11, 2001.



“After the shock, horror, and grief came a steely resolve,” Lim said. “During that time of crisis in the U.S., I saw up close the collective will and spirit of the nation. I witnessed the very best of America.”



The U.S. Armed Forces and the Singapore Armed Forces share a close and long-standing relationship, Lim said.



“As a small country that respects and abides by international laws, we appreciate and continue to support the presence and the engagement of the U.S. in our region. As a small armed force, we do our best to support the U.S. in its operations to bring about

peace and security in critical parts of the world.”



International military student participation in cooperative military studies in the United States originated at Fort Leavenworth with the arrival of Swiss Lt. Henri Le Comte in 1894. Since then, international students, representing 166 countries, have become an integral part of the Fort Leavenworth experience. These talented military officers con-

tribute to a rich professional and cultural exchange environment.



The CGSC International Hall of Fame was established by the college, the Greater Kansas City Chapter of the Military Order of the World Wars and the CGSC Foundation in 1973. To be nominated for the International Hall of Fame, an officer must be a graduate of CGSC and have attained, by merit, the position of leader of his or her country’s army or defense forces. Fifteen International Hall of Fame members have gone on to be heads of state or heads of government in their countries.



In addition to being inducted into the Hall of Fame, inductees are presented a Certificate of Honor by the Military Order of the World Wars and are honored as Life Constituents by the CGSC Foundation.