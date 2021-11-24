Submitted by Army University

Dr. Mahir Ibrahimov, director of the U.S. Army Cultural and Area Studies Office, Command and General Staff College, facilitated policy development within NATO and Partnership for Peace nations as a chair of the key panel on “Moving ahead

from post-war to peace” during the study group “Regional Stability in the South Caucasus!” Nov. 4-7 in Reichenau on the Rax, Austria. During the conference, Ibrahimov proposed specific implementation plans with related practical steps that would greatly contribute to the peace and U.S. national security objectives in the region. The recommendation was supported by European and regional partners and will be included in the next set of policy recommendations from the study group.



“I believe your participation in such events brings real value-added given your in-depth knowledge and understanding of the South Caucasus region’s priority issues and diverse

ethnic, religious and socio-economic interests groups,” said George Niculescu, co-chair of the study group. “Moreover, your positive and humorous attitude greatly helps the co-

chairs of this study group to maintain a highly collaborative atmosphere conducive to effectively meeting the goals and objectives set to this study group by the (Partnership for Peace) stakeholders.”



Ibrahimov’s recommendations from a conference in September in Rome were included in the draft policy recommendations for the U.S., European and partner nations, in support of U.S. and European partners’ national security. At the quest of the organizers, he submitted a related extensive and detailed paper for publication in major European partner venues, which included the main highlights of his presentation at the conference.



Ibrahimov’s next major event is Nov. 30 with another panel on the Indo-Pacific Command region for CGSC students and faculty. Additional INDOPACOM sessions are planned the

CGSC academic year.