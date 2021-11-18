Home Community Pet of the Week, Meet Apollo CommunityPet of the WeekPost Notes Pet of the Week, Meet Apollo By Lisa Sweet - November 18, 2021 66 0 Facebook Twitter Apollo is a 3-month-old female dilute tortoiseshell kitten available for adoption through the Fort Leavenworth Stray Facility, Fort Leavenworth, Kan. Vaccinations to date, microchipping and spay surgery are included in her adoption fee. The FLSF is open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. the second Saturday of the month, and by appointment for pre-approved adopters. See www.FLSF.petfinder.com, call 913-684-4939 or e-mail fortleavenworthstrayfacility@gmail.com for more information. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp Apollo is a 3-month-old female dilute tortoiseshell kitten available for adoption through the Fort Leavenworth Stray Facility, Fort Leavenworth, Kan. Vaccinations to date, microchipping and spay surgery are included in her adoption fee. The FLSF is open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. the second Saturday of the month, and by appointment for pre-approved adopters. See www.FLSF.petfinder.com, call 913-684-4939 or e-mail fortleavenworthstrayfacility@gmail.com for more information. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR LHS JROTC Raiders win nationals Fort Leavenworth participates in Veterans Day parade Fall of Berlin Wall remembered LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Please enter an answer in digits:5 − five = Stay connected3,088FansLike1,406FollowersFollow0SubscribersSubscribe Fort Leavenworth scattered clouds enter location 40.1 ° F 42.8 ° 36.1 ° 52 % 1.9mph 40 % Fri 49 ° Sat 56 ° Sun 55 ° Mon 43 ° Tue 57 °