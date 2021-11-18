TRICARE OPEN SEASON is now through Dec. 13. This is the annual period to enroll in or change health plans for the next year. For more information, visit www.tricare.mil/OpenSeason.



MUNSON ARMY HEALTH CENTER FLU VACCINE EVENT is 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 19 at the Frontier Conference Center, 350 Biddle Blvd. This is a walk-in event for ages 6 months and older.



MUNSON ARMY HEALTH CENTER 5-11 YEAR OLD PFIZER COVID-19 VACCINE EVENT is 4-6 p.m. Nov. 19 at the Frontier Conference Center, 350 Biddle Blvd. The parent or guardian must be a DoD ID cardholder. Photo ID, passport, birth certificate or another form of age verification required.



MUNSON ARMY HEALTH CENTER WILL BE CLOSED Nov. 25 and will close at noon Nov. 26 for the Thanksgiving holiday. This includes all services.



Munson Army Health Center FLU VACCINES ARE NOW AVAILABLE for patients ages 6 months and older. To make an appointment, call 684-6250.



Munson Army Health Center FLU VACCINE INFORMATION AND EVENTS are listed at https://munson.tricare.mil/Health-Services/Preventive-Care.



MASKS ARE REQUIRED when picking up prescriptions at Munson Army Health Center Pharmacy Drive-Thru.



November is BLADDER HEALTH MONTH. For more information, visit https://medlineplus.gov/bladderdiseases.html.



November is AMERICAN DIABETES MONTH. For more information, visit https://www.cdc.gov/diabetes/index.html.



MUNSON ARMY HEALTH CENTER PHARMACY LOBBY IS NOW OPEN. Guests check-in at the kiosk to pick up activated prescriptions.



Munson Army Health Center VOICEMAIL, TO INCLUDE THE COVID VACCINE HOTLINE, IS NON-OPERATIONAL. The estimated date for the issue to be resolved is November 2021.

Effective Dec. 15, 2021, Walmart and Sam’s Club WILL NO LONGER BE A PART OF the TRICARE pharmacy network. CVS will be included among the list of network retail pharmacies where TRICARE users can fill their prescriptions. If you have refills at Walmart or Sam’s Club, they can be transferred to another TRICARE Network Pharmacy or to Munson Army Health Center Pharmacy (nocopays).



Patients needing to CONTACT THEIR PRIMARY CARE PHYSICIAN can do so through the appointment line. A representative will put in a telephone consult or contact your team through the MHS GENESIS Patient Portal. Do not email your nurse through the government email system. That is not a secure way to handle your medical information and the nurse can not give medical information through a non-secure network. Call

684-6250.



Service members who receive their COVID-19 VACCINES THROUGH NON-DOD CHANNELS must provide receipt of vaccination to their organization’s MEDPROS coordinator.



TRICARE covers the following screenings and vaccinations as part of the ANNUAL

HEALTH PROMOTION AND DISEASE PREVENTION EXAMS: Blood Pres-

sure, Chlamydia and Gonorrhea, Cholesterol, Diabetes Mellitus (Type II), Hepa-

titis B, Hepatitis C ,Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) Testing, Immunizations

Rubella Antibody Testing, Syphilis and Tuberculosis (TB). For more information,

talk to your doctor.