Charlotte Richter | Staff Writer

The Leavenworth Senior High school Junior ROTC Raider teams returned victorious with 12 trophies from the 2021 U.S. Army Raider Nationals competition in Molena, Ga. Nov. 4 to Nov. 7. The LHS JROTC female-division team won first overall to be named the top Raider team in the nation. The LHS JROTC male-division team placed second in the overall competition.



LHS brought 62 cadets to compete in the male, female and co-ed divisions against 92

other teams, which included military academies from around the country. Teams are

composed of 14 students, but only 10 cadets compete in each event allowing for more strategic competition.

Members of the male division Leavenworth High School Junior ROTC Raiders team, including Leslie Brown and Jaiden Johnson, compete in the physical team test portion of the 2021 U.S. Army Raider Nationals competition Nov. 6 in Molena, Ga. The boys’ team placed second overall in the competition. Submitted photo by Crystal Sanders



Schools compete for the best time in five different events. Each school also has one

male and one female cadet compete for the title of Ultimate Raider.



Competition events included the gauntlet, where teams move items through a series

of obstacles including walls and tunnels; a five-kilometer race known as the mountain run; a sprint through the physical team test; one-rope bridge construction; and

cross-country rescue. Female-division team JROTC Coach Mary Schwartz said team

times on each event were full minutes faster than in previous years.



Cadet Capt. Jessie Lamb, female team commander, said she knew they were on the way

to a win after the five-kilometer race.

Sophia Rebeschini helps Esa Lazoya through the tire obstacle while competing in the gauntlet portion of the 2021 U.S. Army Raider Nationals competition with their female division Leavenworth High School Junior ROTC Raiders teammates Nov. 6 in Molena, Ga. The girls’ team placed first overall in the competition. Submitted photo by Crystal Sanders



“We were doing great on all the other times and during the 5K; though I had a lot

of doubt in myself, I was doing well and that just encouraged me more, so I’d help others

out. It’s all about motivating them, telling them they’re good, telling them their worth,”

Lamb said.



Schwartz said the girls’ team has competed together at Raider Nationals since many of the cadets were freshmen. She said the team’s biggest improvement is how they communicate with each other, which she credited as a large factor in their win.



“I’ve watched them develop from this tiny team to these women who know how to communicate together to reach one goal.” Schwartz said LHS JROTC Raiders are also

supportive of the other competitors because they want to be remembered as the team that wants everyone to be at their best.



On top of the overall win, the girls’ team also placed first in all of the events except the

cross-country rescue, in which they placed second. By event, the boys’ team placed first

in the five-kilometer race, third in the rope bridge, and fifth in the other three events.



The LHS JROTC co-ed team placed ninth out of 29 teams in their division, and Sophia

Rebeshini placed fourth in the Ultimate Raider competition as the LHS female representative.



Cadet Captain Jesse Purvis, male team commander, has competed at nationals since

his sophomore year of high school, but this year he said he was able to see more opportunities for his team from a leadership position.



“For the male team, we were very focused on self-improvement, which is really unique

for a high school sports team, where you have 14 guys who all want to get as good as they can in something. As one really big team, we were all very encouraging and positive toward each other during the competition,” Purvis said.



Cadet Capt. David Drake recalled his team’s experience with the one-rope bridge.



“We crossed onto that island in the river, and when we tore down our rope and the time

stopped, we saw our first sergeant just yelling and screaming ‘Yes! Yes! Yes!’ In that moment the boys got all fired up because we knew that we had done really well,” Drake said. “That feeling of knowing but not knowing at the same time is something I’ll remember.”



Drake said support and training helped the teams prepare for and excel at the competition.



“For me, something I really remember is how supportive the cadre are and how they

take these really objectively simple tasks that we’re asked to perform for time, and they

break it down to every meticulous part and we train, and we train and we train and it be-

comes a fluid motion,” Drake said.



Despite individual and division wins, the JROTC coaches said that the whole team wins

together.



“We’re fighting every day to be the best,” said retired 1st Sgt. Wayne Cogdill, boys’ team

coach. “Now that the whole team is national champions, we’re beyond proud.”



The teams and coaches also attribute their success to the support the JROTC teams

receive from parents and members of the Leavenworth community.