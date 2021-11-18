Charlotte Richter | Staff Writer
As the holiday season rolls around, the Fort Leavenworth community hosts a few opportunities for shoppers to find gifts, decorations and more while giving back to the community at the same time.
Fort Leavenworth Spouses’ Club Holiday Market
The Fort Leavenworth Spouses’ Club’s Holiday Market is from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 20 at Haymarket Square in downtown Leavenworth. Heather Alvarado, FLSC president, said
funds made during the holiday market go into the FLSC community assistance fund for community grants and scholarships.
Alvarado said the holiday market currently has about 50 vendors registered for the event. Alongside shopping and photo opportunities, the market will also offer Santa’s
Workshop where families can register to receive letters from Santa and participate in other holiday-themed fun.
“We have a lot of great vendors, the Santa Workshop is new this year, there’s going to be
hot cocoa,” Alvarado said. “We’re going to be embracing the holiday season, and we’re excited because this is different. We have a lot of local businesses supporting us as well.”
FLSC scholarships support high school seniors within a 20-mile radius of Fort Leavenworth, continuing undergraduates and spouse education, as well as a newly added
community scholarship that does not require an association to the club. Alvarado said FLSC aims to give $20,000 in scholarships this year.
Organizations that consistently benefit from FLSC community grants include Wreaths
Across America, the Leavenworth Council of Aging and Operation Graduate at both
Leavenworth and Lansing high schools.
The application for community grants with FLSC is available in two sessions each year.
FLSC will be accepting applications in the current session through mid-December via the
FLSC website at fortleavenworthspousesclub.org. The next application session will open in early 2022.
Fort Leavenworth Thrift Shop
Another option for holiday shopping is the Fort Leavenworth Thrift Shop. The store per-sonnel have been updating displays and adding more items each week.
“Every day there’s more and something different,” said Mary Kendall, Thrift Shop manag-
er. “When you go to normal retail stores, there’s a theme every year. The neat thing about thrift shopping for Christmas is if you have a particular theme you like, you can almost always find it.”
Kendall said the shop usually donates $30,000-$40,000 each season in community assistance grants to more than 40 organizations associated with the military community, with amounts awarded depending on their needs.
Despite challenges from moving locations and limited to no shopping during the pan-demic, Kendall said the Thrift Shop still anticipates to allocate funds to community assistance programs. She said the success of the store is due to the dedication of its personnel who are interested in supporting the store and the community.
The Thrift Shop executive board evaluates the community assistance grant applications, which can be submitted starting in December, and typically prioritizes organizations that support military families; however, Kendall said the store assists various non-profit organizations in the community as well.
The Fort Leavenworth Thrift Shop, 1025 Sheridan Dr., is open 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Tuesday through Thursday, as well as the first Saturday of the month. The store will close for the holidays from Dec. 22 to Jan. 4. Call 913-651-6768 for more information.