Charlotte Richter | Staff Writer

As the holiday season rolls around, the Fort Leavenworth community hosts a few opportunities for shoppers to find gifts, decorations and more while giving back to the community at the same time.

The Fort Leavenworth Thrift Shop offers some unusual holiday items for sale, including this metal Christmas bank for $18. The Thrift Shop awards community assistance grants in the spring with shop proceeds. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp



Fort Leavenworth Spouses’ Club Holiday Market

The Fort Leavenworth Spouses’ Club’s Holiday Market is from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 20 at Haymarket Square in downtown Leavenworth. Heather Alvarado, FLSC president, said

funds made during the holiday market go into the FLSC community assistance fund for community grants and scholarships.



Alvarado said the holiday market currently has about 50 vendors registered for the event. Alongside shopping and photo opportunities, the market will also offer Santa’s

Workshop where families can register to receive letters from Santa and participate in other holiday-themed fun.



“We have a lot of great vendors, the Santa Workshop is new this year, there’s going to be

hot cocoa,” Alvarado said. “We’re going to be embracing the holiday season, and we’re excited because this is different. We have a lot of local businesses supporting us as well.”



This Father Christmas teddy bear was for sale for $8 Nov. 10 at the Fort Leavenworth Thrift Shop. Many other holiday items, for decoration or gift giving, are currently available at the shop. The Fort Leavenworth Thrift Shop awards community assistance grants in the spring with shop proceeds. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp

FLSC scholarships support high school seniors within a 20-mile radius of Fort Leavenworth, continuing undergraduates and spouse education, as well as a newly added

community scholarship that does not require an association to the club. Alvarado said FLSC aims to give $20,000 in scholarships this year.



Organizations that consistently benefit from FLSC community grants include Wreaths

Across America, the Leavenworth Council of Aging and Operation Graduate at both

Leavenworth and Lansing high schools.



The application for community grants with FLSC is available in two sessions each year.

FLSC will be accepting applications in the current session through mid-December via the

FLSC website at fortleavenworthspousesclub.org. The next application session will open in early 2022.



Fort Leavenworth Thrift Shop

Fort Leavenworth Thrift Shop Assistant Manager Astrid Davis looks through the holiday apparel available for purchase Nov. 10 at the Fort Leavenworth Thrift Shop. The shop awards community assistance grants in the spring with sale proceeds. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp

Another option for holiday shopping is the Fort Leavenworth Thrift Shop. The store per-sonnel have been updating displays and adding more items each week.

Fort Leavenworth Thrift Shop Assistant Manager Astrid Davis shows one of the dresses available for purchase that could be worn to a holiday party Nov. 10 at the Fort Leavenworth Thrift Shop. The Fort Leavenworth Thrift Shop awards community assistance grants in the spring with shop proceeds. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp



“Every day there’s more and something different,” said Mary Kendall, Thrift Shop manag-

er. “When you go to normal retail stores, there’s a theme every year. The neat thing about thrift shopping for Christmas is if you have a particular theme you like, you can almost always find it.”



Kendall said the shop usually donates $30,000-$40,000 each season in community assistance grants to more than 40 organizations associated with the military community, with amounts awarded depending on their needs.



Despite challenges from moving locations and limited to no shopping during the pan-demic, Kendall said the Thrift Shop still anticipates to allocate funds to community assistance programs. She said the success of the store is due to the dedication of its personnel who are interested in supporting the store and the community.



The Thrift Shop executive board evaluates the community assistance grant applications, which can be submitted starting in December, and typically prioritizes organizations that support military families; however, Kendall said the store assists various non-profit organizations in the community as well.

Fort Leavenworth Thrift Shop Assistant Manager Astrid Davis points out some of the holiday items available for purchase, including a Hanukkah bib and plate, Nov. 10 at the Fort Leavenworth Thrift Shop. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp



The Fort Leavenworth Thrift Shop, 1025 Sheridan Dr., is open 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Tuesday through Thursday, as well as the first Saturday of the month. The store will close for the holidays from Dec. 22 to Jan. 4. Call 913-651-6768 for more information.