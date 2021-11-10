Fort Leavenworth CHILD AND YOUTH SERVICES WILL BE CLOSED Nov. 11 in observance of Veterans Day.



Fort Leavenworth FRONTIER HERITAGE COMMUNITIES OFFICES AND SELF-HELP STORE WILL BE CLOSED Nov. 11 in observance of Veterans Day.



WREATHS ACROSS AMERICA sponsorship program is now through Nov. 29. For more information or to sponsor a wreath, visit wreathsacrossamerica.org/pages/164828.



The Army and Air Force Exchange Service is now offering DOORDASH for door-to-door meal delivery service on Fort Leavenworth.



The Fort Leavenworth Department of Public Works is conducting a COMMUNITY SURVEY ABOUT THE FUTURE OF THE GRANT POOL RECREATIONAL AREA. To participate, visit https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/grantpool.



The Centers of Disease Control and Prevention recommends to KEEP CHILDREN HOME FROM SCHOOL IF THEY ARE SICK. If your child has any of the following symptoms, they might have an illness they can spread to others. They include: temperature of 100.4 de-grees F or higher, sore throat, cough, difficulty breathing, diarrhea or vomiting and new onset of severe headache especially with a fever. Check your child for symptoms before they go to school. If your child does have any symptoms listed above, keep them home from school, get them tested for COVID-19 and contact your child’s school and report that your child is sick.



The Fort Leavenworth Child and Youth Services requires PROOF OF ANNUAL INFLUENZA VACCINATION for any child 6 months or older utilizing any CYS programs. Proof of flu vaccine must be received no later than Dec. 1, 2021. Proof of vaccine can be turned into any CYS program, Parent Central Services or uploaded through Webtrac. For more information, call 684-5128/4956.



Current Fort Leavenworth MASK GUIDANCE is as follows: Service members, Army civilians, federal employees, contractors, and visitors will wear a Department of Defense

compliant mask while in an indoor setting, regardless of vaccination status, in facilities owned, leased or otherwise controlled by DoD. All organizations will place a sign on

every entrance to their buildings that masks are required upon entering. Persons under the age of two are not required to wear a mask or face covering due to the risk of suffocation. Additionally, persons with a medical condition, mental health condition,

or disability that prevents wearing a face covering are not required to wear a face mask. DoD customers, family members, and all individuals supporting any type of shipment

pickup and delivery, on and off military installations, will wear cloth face coverings while servicing a customer’s residence.



Fort Leavenworth HOUSEHOLD HAZARDOUS WASTE drop off is open 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 810 McClellan Ave. for on-post residents only. Recyclers need to check in at the facility prior to dropping off items. Products should be kept in original containers when possible. Items accepted include batteries, CFL bulbs, gas cans and propane bottles. Used oil, antifreeze and tires are accepted at the Auto Crafts Shop, 911 McClellan Ave. Cardboard, plastic containers, glass, electrical and electronics, cans and scrap metal are accepted at

the recycle yard on W. Warehouse Rd. Items not accepted include styrene foam, plastic bags/film, wood, furniture, mattresses, plastic toys, construction/demolition debris

and yard waste.



The Fort Leavenworth ID CARD AND DEERS (Defense Enrollment Eligibility Reporting System) office is open 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. by appointment only. For more information,

call 684-2636. To schedule an appointment, visit https://idco.dmdc.osd.mil/idco/#/.

ID cards must be within 30 days of expiration for renewal and will not be issued because of information changes, such as promotions or name changes