The Fort Leavenworth SPOUSES’ CLUB LUNCHEON “THE ONE CALLED FRIENDS-GIVING” is 11 a.m to 2:30 p.m. today at June’s Northland, 614 Pottawatomie St. in Leavenworth.



Harrold Youth Center is looking for Child and Youth Services registered youth to ride in the VETERANS DAY PARADE FLOAT for a 9:30 a.m. departure Nov. 11 from HRC. For more information, call 684-5118/5131.



Fort Leavenworth STRIKE ZONE BOWLING CENTER WILL BE CLOSED Nov. 11 in observance of Veterans Day.



The Harrold Youth Center NON-SCHOOL DAY FIELD TRIP COLLEGE BASKETBALL EXPE-RIENCE is 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 12. Cost is $30 per student. Deadline to sign-up is today. For more information, call 684-5118/5153.



The next Army Community Service STROLLER WALK AND TALK is 10-11 a.m. Nov. 12, 19 and 26. Registration required. To register or for more information, visit (913) 601-7866 or (913) 684-2800.



The Combined Arms Research Library story walk “10 FAT TURKEYS” by Tony Johnston is now through Nov. 14.



The Child and Youth Services WINTER BASKETBALL REGISTRATION is now through Nov. 22. The basketball season is Jan. 10 through Feb. 26 for youth 5-12 years old, cost is $45. The Smart Start basketball season is Jan. 10 through Feb. 14 for youth 3-4 years old. Cost is $25 or $36 with optional smart start kit. For more information, call 684-7525/7526.



The four-person TURKEY SHOOT SCRAMBLE starts at 10 a.m. Nov. 13 at Trails West Golf Course. Cost is $45 for members, $50 for non-members and $30 for youths 16 and younger. Cost includes greens fee, cart fee, range balls, and flight and hole prizes. Every player will receive a turkey. For more information or to sign-up, call (913) 651-7176.



The next Interagency Brown-Bag Series: “THE DEFENSE INTELLIGENCE AGENCY” is

12:30-1:30 p.m. Nov. 17 in the Lewis and Clark Center’s Arnold Conference Room. For more information, call (913) 651-0624.



The Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation NONAPPROPRIATED FUNDS PROPERTY SALE is 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 18 and 19 at 801 Riley Ave. For more information, call 684-2726/2727.



The Command and General Staff College Foundation Simons Center DISTINGUISHED LECTURE SERIES with keynote speaker retired Col. Pat Proctor is 5:30 p.m. Nov. 18 at June’s Northland, 614 Pottawatomie St. in Leavenworth. Cost is $35. For more

information and to register, visit https://www.cgscfoundation.org/scdls-211118.



The Fort Leavenworth Post Exchange HOLIDAY FAIR is 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 19.



The City of Leavenworth MAYOR’S HOLIDAY LIGHTED PARADE AND TREE LIGHTING begins at 4 p.m. and the parade is at5:30 p.m. Nov. 19 at Haymarket Square in Leavenworth. For more information, visit https://www.leavenworthks.org/parksrec/page/mayors-holiday-tree-lighting.



The Mission Command Training Program/Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation TURKEY TROT 5K is 8 a.m. Nov. 20 at Harney Sports Complex. Same day registration at 6:30 a.m. Cost is $25 per person or $50 for a family of three. Register by Nov. 12 to guarantee a t-shirt.



The Fort Leavenworth Spouses’ Club HOLIDAY MARKET is 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 20 at Haymarket Square in Leavenworth. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/FortLeavenworthSpousesClub.



The next EXCEPTIONAL FAMILY MEMBER PROGRAM RECREATIONAL BOWLING event is 2:30-4:30 p.m. Dec. 4 at Strike Zone Bowling Center. The event is free. For more information, call 684-2871.



The EXCEPTIONAL FAMILY MEMBER PROGRAM HOLIDAY PARTY is 1-3 p.m. Dec. 11 at the Resiliency Center, 600 Thomas Ave. RSVP by Dec. 9. For more information, call 684-2871.



Fort Leavenworth Child and Youth Services PRIVATE MUSIC LESSONS registration is now open. Classes are available in guitar, piano and cello at Patch Community Center, 320 Pope Ave. Classes are open to children ages 7-17. For more information and to register, call 684-3207.



Fort Leavenworth Child and Youth Services Sports and Fitness is looking for YOUTH BASKETBALL REFEREES for ages 9-10 and 11-12. Candidates must be 18 or older. All CYS youth sports volunteers must complete mandatory background check and training. For more information, call 684-7525/7526.