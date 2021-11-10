Home Community Pet of the Week, Meet Friday CommunityPet of the WeekPost Notes Pet of the Week, Meet Friday By ftleaven - November 10, 2021 167 0 Facebook Twitter Friday is a 2-year-old female tuxedo cat available for adoption through the Fort Leavenworth Stray Facility, Fort Leavenworth, Kan. She has already been spayed, vaccinated and microchipped. The FLSF is open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. the second Saturday of the month, and by appointment for pre-approved adopters. See www.FLSF.petfinder.com, call 913-684-4939 or e-mail fortleavenworthstrayfacility@gmail.com for more information. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp Friday is a 2-year-old female tuxedo cat available for adoption through the Fort Leavenworth Stray Facility, Fort Leavenworth, Kan. She has already been spayed, vaccinated and microchipped. The FLSF is open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. the second Saturday of the month, and by appointment for pre-approved adopters. See www.FLSF.petfinder.com, call 913-684-4939 or e-mail fortleavenworthstrayfacility@gmail.com for more information. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Powell remembered in post ceremony Open to suggestion: Survey helps shape future of Grant Pool Families, friends find fun, food, fellowship at fall festival LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Please enter an answer in digits:four + six = Stay connected3,088FansLike1,406FollowersFollow0SubscribersSubscribe Fort Leavenworth broken clouds enter location 43.3 ° F 46.8 ° 39.3 ° 77 % 1.1mph 75 % Mon 68 ° Tue 68 ° Wed 65 ° Thu 47 ° Fri 38 °