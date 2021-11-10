Charlotte Richter/Staff Writer

The Fort Leavenworth Directorate of Public works is considering a renovation of Grant Pool after costly repairs and disuse due to COVID-19 restrictions. The last time Grant Pool was open for a regular pool season was the summer of 2019.

After jumping in from the deep end, 10-year-olds Christian Sage and Chris Tennant hang onto the side of the pool ready to launch into an underwater race July 19, 2013, at Grant Pool. Fort Leavenworth community members can participating in a survey at surveymonkey.com/r/grantpool to help determine the future of Grant Pool and the surrounding recreational area. File photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp



Robert Larsen, master planner of the DPW Master Planning Division, said DPW and Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation have voiced interest in redeveloping the recreational area for years. Larsen joined the division seven months ago, and with approval from DPW leaders, began to look into potential solutions.



“The first thing I thought, with my experience as an outside planner in local government

service, was ‘how do I involve the citizens or residents who would most likely use this?’ so I recommended a community survey,” Larsen said.



As part of a planning study being conducted by an outside firm through the Army Corps of Engineers, a DPW design team created a 15-minute on-line survey for members of the Fort Leavenworth community.



DPW is seeking to get a better understanding of what amenities the community might be interested in seeing. The survey includes picture examples of renovation concepts such

as rock-climbing walls and pickleball courts that could be considered based on how the community engages.

Larsen said the study shapes three courses of action across a range of budgets and considers construction and maintenance requirements as the project continues against other priorities.

A community survey is currently being conducted to help determine the future of Grant Pool, seen here Nov. 3, and the recreational area around the pool. Fort Leavenworth community members can access the survey at surveymonkey.com/r/grantpool. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp



“We make time for all these things because it all wraps into how we support the soldiers and their families,” Larsen said.

He said while the project falls into a longterm plan of action, when members of the community convey what would interest them, they also speak for future residents.

“People who come after them in those same houses with the same flavors, and tastes, and trends will also be partaking of the same type of recreation in that space.”



To take the survey, post residents and other community members can use surveymonkey.com/r/grantpool or follow the links available on Fort Leavenworth’s Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Larsen said any type of input from the community helps inform the project.