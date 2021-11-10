Karah Marshall/Fort Leavenworth Frontier Heritage Communities

Fort Leavenworth Frontier Heritage Communities is now offering leasing opportunities to our military retirees, Department of Defense and Department of Justice civilians and Fort Leavenworth contractors.



Fort Leavenworth offers families a safe and secure environment in which to live, work and play; excellent schools; access to downtown, Kansas City, the surrounding metropolitan area and many attractions in the Midwest.



Select neighborhoods and a variety of homes and styles are available; restrictions may apply. A few of the amenities include lawn maintenance, 24-hour emergency maintenance services, pest control and all utilities included. Call FLFHC for details and

availability at (913) 357-6519.



Food Drive

The FLFHC offices will be accepting non-perishable food items for the Leavenworth Mission Community Store through Nov. 19. Bring donated items in a bag clearly labeled with your village’s name.



The village with the most donations at the end of the food drive will win a $50 giftcard

to be used toward their next community event. FLFHC will also be matching all donations up to $250.



Thankful Thursdays

FLFHC will be doing a Thankful Thursday post on Facebook Nov. 18. Take a moment to

brag about a neighbor who goes above and beyond at making this the Best Hometown

in the Army. E-mail your stories to fhc@tmo.com for a chance to win a $25 giftcard for

both you and your neighbor.



Offices closed for holiday

The FLFHC offices will be closed Nov. 11 for Veterans Day and Nov. 25-26 for Thanksgiving.



Donation pickup

The next City Union Mission donation pick- up is Nov. 13. Consider donating household

goods you are no longer using to City Union Mission. Clearly mark your donations with

signage or put them in clear bags so that volunteers know it is a donation and not garbage.



For more information about FLFHC up- coming events, contact Karah Marshall at

(913) 651-3838 or kmarshall@tmo.com.



To stay up to date add FLFHC on Facebook or visit ftleavenworthfamilyhousing.com for

downloadable forms and other information.