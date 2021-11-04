Six-year-old Sofia Doncenco and her 2-year-old Arsenie select free United Through Reading books during a UTR book and Halloween goodie bag give-away Oct. 28 outside the Combined Arms Research Library. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp
Viorica Doncenco, Command and General Staff Officer Course student Moldovian Maj. Victor Doncenco, and their children 6-year-old Sofia and 2-year-old Arsenie receive free books and a Halloween goodie bag from Tricia Black, United Through Reading program assistant, Oct. 28 outside the Combined Arms Research Library. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp

