Seven-year-old Bo Blom, dressed as a "Fortnite" character, encourages his friend, 7-year-old Jacob Knoedler, dressed as Spider-Man, as Jacob takes aim at the target, a tissue-covered cup containing candy, at "Woody's Shootout," overseen by 3-year-old Sawyer Wisely, dressed as Sheriff Woody from "Toy Story," and his parents, "Mrs. Potato Head" Stephanie Wisely and "Mr. Potato Head" 1st Sgt. Nicholas Wisely, Headquarters, Mission Command Training Program, during the trunk-or-treat event Oct. 29 in the Post Exchange parking lot. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp "Pirates" Heather Alvarado and Air Force Col. Tony Alvarado, commander of the Air Force Element, hand out candy to 4-year-old "pink unicorn" Anastasia Greathouse, 10-year-old "Mario" Tillman Abeyta and other trick-or-treaters during the trunk-or-treat event Oct. 29 in the Post Exchange parking lot. Members of the Air Force Element, PX employees, and representatives from area organizations and businesses decorated the trunks of their vehicles and handed out candy in costume. Based on the amount of candy given out, PX employees estimated that more than 1,000 children attended the event. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp Ten-year-old "Mario" Tillman Abeyta receives a treat from 6-year-old "Mario" Ezra Aviles and his mother "Luigi" Wanda Aviles, Stroller Strong Moms/Sweat Like a Mother-Leavenworth coach, at their Super Mario-themed trunk during the trunk-or-treat event Oct. 29 in the Post Exchange parking lot. R Representatives from area organizations and businesses, members of the Air Force Element and PX employees decorated the trunks of their vehicles and handed out candy in costume. PX shoppers can vote for their favorite decorated trunk; photos and voting instructions are on display at the PX this week. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp Air Force Maj. Zach Minner, Air Force Element, assisted by his poodle mix "cowboy" Tucker, hands out candy to trick-or-treaters while 2-year-old "skeleton" Ezra Grubbs pets elkhound/husky mix Ace, dressed as a member of Minner's cattle herd, during the trunk-or-treat event Oct. 29 in the Post Exchange parking lot. Members of the Air Force Element, PX employees, and representatives from area organizations and businesses decorated the trunks of their vehicles and handed out candy in costume. PX employees estimated that more than 1,000 children attended the event. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp