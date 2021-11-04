The Combined Arms Center Library story walk “10 FAT TURKEYS” by Tony Johnston is

now through Nov. 14.



The Trails West Golf Course Simulator League “NOVEMBER IN THE CAROLINAS” is now through Nov. 28. Registration is now open. For more information or to sign up,

call (913) 651-7176 or email luke.t.russel2.naf@mail.mil.



Child & Youth Services SWIM LESSONS ENROLLMENT IS NOW OPEN. Classes are Tuesdays and Thursdays 3:30-4 p.m. ages 3-4; 4:10-4:40 p.m. Learn to Swim 1;

4:50-5:20 p.m. Learn to Swim 2 and 5:30-6 p.m. Learn to Swim 3 now through Nov. 30 at Harney pool. For more information , call 684-3207.



RETIRED ARMY GENERAL COLIN POWELL MEMORIAL CEREMONY is 11 a.m. Nov. 5 at the Fort Leavenworth Buffalo Soldier Commemorative Area. Public parking is available at Merritt Lake. The event will also stream live at https://www.facebook.com/US-

ACAC.



The GARRISON FALL FESTIVAL is 3-7 p.m. Nov. 6 at the Pioneer Chapel grounds, 500 Pope Ave. There will be music, food, championship BBQ and games. For more information, visit https://www.fortleavenworthchapel.org.



The BERLIN WALL REMEMBRANCE DAY is 12:30 p.m. Nov. 9 in Marshall Hall at the Lewis and Clark Center or on Army University’s Facebook live.



The Fort Leavenworth SPOUSES’ CLUB LUNCHEON “THE ONE CALLED FRIENDSGIVING” is 11 a.m to 2:30 p.m. Nov. 10 at June’s Northland, 614 Pottawatomie St, Leavenworth, Kan. Deadline to purchase tickets is today. For more information, visit form.jotform.com/212703830761148.



The four-person TURKEY SHOOT SCRAMBLE starts at 10 a.m. Nov. 13 at Trails West Golf Course. Cost is $45 for members, $50 for non-members and $30 for youths 16 and younger. Cost includes greens fee, cart fee, range balls, and flight and hole prizes. Every player will receive a turkey. For more information or to sign- up, call (913) 651-7176.



The next Interagency Brown-Bag Series: “THE DEFENSE INTELLIGENCE AGENCY” is 12:30-1:30 p.m. Nov. 17 in the Lewis and Clark Center’s Arnold Conference Room. The free event is open to the public. For more information, call (913) 651-0624.



The Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation NONAPPROPRIATED FUNDS PROPERTY SALE is 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 18 and 19 at 801 Riley Ave. For more information, call 684-2726/2727.



The Command and General Staff College Foundation Simons Center DISTINGUISHED LECTURE SERIES with keynote speaker Col (Ret.) Pat Proctor is at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 18 at June’s Northland, 614 Pottawatomie St, Leavenworth, Kan. Cost is $35. For more

information and to register, visit https://www.cgscfoundation.org/scdls-211118.



The City of Leavenworth MAYOR’S HOLIDAY LIGHTED PARADE AND TREE LIGHTING begins at 4 p.m. and the parade is at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 19 at Haymarket Square in Leavenworth. For more information, visit https://www.leavenworthks.org/parksrec/page/mayors-holiday-tree-lighting.



The Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation TURKEY TROT FIVE-KILOMETER RUN/WALK is at 8 a.m. Nov. 20 at Harney Sports Complex. Same-day registration at

6:30 a.m. Cost is $25 per person or $50 for a family of three. Register by Nov. 12 to guarantee a t-shirt.



The Fort Leavenworth Spouses’ Club HOLIDAY MARKET is 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 20 at Haymarket Square in Leavenworth. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/FortLeavenworthSpousesClub.



The Child and Youth Services WINTER BASKETBALL REGISTRATION is now through Nov. 22. The basketball season is Jan. 10 through Feb. 26 for youth 5-12 years old. Cost is $45. The Smart Start basketball season is Jan. 10 through Feb. 14 for youth 3-4 years

old. Cost is $25 or $36 with optional smart start kit. For more information, call 684-7525/7526.



Fort Leavenworth Child and Youth Services PRIVATE MUSIC LESSONS registration is now open. Classes are available in guitar, piano and cello at Patch Community Center, 320 Pope. Classes are open to children ages 7-17. For more information and to register, call 684-3207.



Fort Leavenworth Child & Youth Services Sports and Fitness is looking for YOUTH BASKETBALL REFEREES for ages 9-10 and 11-12. Candidates must be 18 or older. All

CYS youth sports volunteers must complete mandatory background check and trainings. For more information, call 684-7525/7526.