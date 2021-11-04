Home Community CYS Halloween Fun Run CommunityCommunity FeaturesPhotosTop Community Stories CYS Halloween Fun Run By ftleaven - November 4, 2021 90 0 Facebook Twitter Participants in the Child and Youth Services Halloween Fun Run sprint from the start line Oct. 30 outside the Resiliency Center. Both one-kilometer and five-kilometer run routes were offered, and many participants ran in costume. Participants younger than 12 years received a medal and access to the CYS trick-or-treat zone after the run. Photo by Cpl. Raymond Benitez-Santana/705th Military Police Battalion (Detention) Avery Beatty, dressed as Simba, runs in the Child and Youth Services Halloween Fun Run with her parents, Amber and John Beatty, Oct. 30 along the run/walk route. Both one-kilometer and five-kilometer run routes were offered, and many participants ran in costume. Participants younger than 12 years received a medal and access to the CYS trick-or-treat zone after the run. Photo by Cpl. Raymond Benitez-Santana/705th Military Police Battalion (Detention) James Watts and his 7-year-old daughter Ann stretch before the start of the Child and Youth Services Halloween Fun Run Oct. 30 outside the Resiliency Center. Both one-kilometer and five-kilometer run routes were offered, and many participants ran in costume. Participants younger than 12 years received a medal and access to the CYS trick-or-treat zone after the run. Photo by Cpl. Raymond Benitez-Santana/705th Military Police Battalion (Detention) RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Fort Leavenworth Recognizes Retirees Community remembers Col. Rambo 15th MP Brigade hosts fall festival LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Please enter an answer in digits:eighteen − three = Stay connected3,088FansLike1,406FollowersFollow0SubscribersSubscribe Fort Leavenworth clear sky enter location 41.9 ° F 44.8 ° 37.7 ° 85 % 0.6mph 1 % Sat 63 ° Sun 67 ° Mon 70 ° Tue 67 ° Wed 68 °