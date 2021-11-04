Participants in the Child and Youth Services Halloween Fun Run sprint from the start line Oct. 30 outside the Resiliency Center. Both one-kilometer and five-kilometer run routes were offered, and many participants ran in costume. Participants younger than 12 years received a medal and access to the CYS trick-or-treat zone after the run. Photo by Cpl. Raymond Benitez-Santana/705th Military Police Battalion (Detention)
Avery Beatty, dressed as Simba, runs in the Child and Youth Services Halloween Fun Run with her parents, Amber and John Beatty, Oct. 30 along the run/walk route. Both one-kilometer and five-kilometer run routes were offered, and many participants ran in costume. Participants younger than 12 years received a medal and access to the CYS trick-or-treat zone after the run. Photo by Cpl. Raymond Benitez-Santana/705th Military Police Battalion (Detention)
James Watts and his 7-year-old daughter Ann stretch before the start of the Child and Youth Services Halloween Fun Run Oct. 30 outside the Resiliency Center. Both one-kilometer and five-kilometer run routes were offered, and many participants ran in costume. Participants younger than 12 years received a medal and access to the CYS trick-or-treat zone after the run. Photo by Cpl. Raymond Benitez-Santana/705th Military Police Battalion (Detention)

