Charlotte Richter | Staff Writer

Family, friends and fellow service members attended a memorial service to remember Col. Charles (Chuck) Rambo, director of Army Credentialing and Continuing Education

Services for Soldiers (ACCESS), Army University, Oct. 26 in Eisenhower Auditorium at the Lewis and Clark Center.

Jay Gallego, Army Credentialing and Continuing Education Services for Soldiers employee at Fort Knox, Ky., delivers a tribute during the memorial service for Col. Charles (Chuck) Rambo, director of ACCESS, Army University, Oct. 26 in Eisenhower Auditorium at the Lewis and Clark Center. Rambo died Sept. 25. Photo by Jim Shea/Army University



Rambo, age 51, died Sept. 25 of complications due to COVID-19. He is survived by his wife, Janel, and children Faith, 17; Charles, 16; Henry, 14; Oliver, 11; Elliot, 9; and

Samuel, 4.



The service featured the reading of Psalm 23 and tributes from Rambo’s colleagues. Robert Henry, credentialing program officer at Fort Knox, Ky., opened his tribute with a joke akin to what he said he’ll remember to be Rambo’s sense of humor. He spoke about

Rambo’s determination in his role as a ACCESS director.

Maj. Gen. Donn Hill, deputy commanding general for education, Army University, speaks during the memorial service for Col. Charles (Chuck) Rambo, director of Army Credentialing and Continuing Education Services for Soldiers (ACCESS), Army University, Oct. 26 in Eisenhower Auditorium at the Lewis and Clark Center. Rambo died Sept. 25. Photo by Jim Shea/Army University

Jay Gallego, ACCESS chief of operations at Fort Knox, Ky., shared stories that highlighted Rambo’s optimism as a leader, his sense of humor, and his love for his family.



He said Rambo leaves a legacy as a leader and a family man.



“Colonel Rambo was a caring leader; he cared for those on the team and their families, as much as he cared for the mission,” Gallego said.

Robert Henry, credentialing program officer, Army University, delivers a tribute during the memorial service for Col. Charles (Chuck) Rambo, director of Army Credentialing and Continuing Education Services for Soldiers (ACCESS), Army University, Oct. 26 in Eisenhower Auditorium at the Lewis and Clark Center. Rambo died Sept. 25. Photo by Jim Shea/Army University

Rambo’s assignments included service in the Republic of Korea; Fort Drum, N.Y.; Fort Irwin, Calif.; Fort Campbell, Ky.; Washington, D.C.; and Fort Leavenworth, as well as deployments to Afghanistan and Iraq. In 2019, he began his assignment at Army University as the military deputy to the chief academics officer, Office of the

Provost, Army University, before becoming the ACCESS director.



His academic achievements include a bachelor of science degree in political science, a master’s of science degree in defense analysis from the Naval Post Graduate School, a master’s in strategy from the Air War College, and a master of business administration in corporate finance from the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill. Rambo also attended the Aviation Officer Basic and Advanced Courses, Rotary Wing Course, Airborne School, Air Assault School, Command and General Staff College, the Joint Planning Course

and the Air War College.



After the service, friends and colleagues filed by the battlefield cross displayed next to Rambo’s portrait to leave mementos and render salutes.