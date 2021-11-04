Karah Marshall | Fort Leavenworth Frontier Heritage Communities

For the last 11 years, Iris Arnold and her team of volunteers at Leavenworth Mission Community Store have provided nourishment, both in food and fellowship, to the local

community.



Fort Leavenworth Frontier Heritage Communities will be conducting a canned food drive competition among the villages to benefit the Leavenworth Mission Community Store

to help fill the pantries of those in need before Thanksgiving.



Canned goods can be dropped off at the Community Management Office, 220 Hancock

Ave., now through Nov. 19. FLFHC will match canned good donations up to $250. The village that brings in the most canned goods will receive a $50 gift card for village events.

Thankful Thursdays

FLFHC will be doing a “Thankful Thursday” post on Facebook Nov. 4 and 8. Take a moment to brag on a neighbor who goes above and beyond at making this the “Best Hometown in the Army.” E-mail stories to fhc@tmo.com for a chance to win a $25 gift card for both the contributor and the neighbor.



National Doughnut Day

Follow FLFHC on Facebook for a chance to win a $10 gift card to Donut Palace in

Leavenworth to celebrate National Doughnut Day Nov. 5.



City Union Mission donations

To donate household goods to City Union Mission, clearly mark the donations with signage or put them in clear bags so that our volunteers know it is a donation and not garbage and set them on the curb on the designated donation day. The next City Union Mission donation pick-up day is Nov. 13.



Offices closed for holidays

The FLFHC offices will be closed Nov. 11 for Veterans Day and Nov. 25-26 for Thanksgiving.



For more information on FLFHC upcoming events, contact Karah Marshall at 913-651-3838 or kmarshall@tmo.com.



Visit www.ftleavenworthfamilyhousing.com for downloadable forms and other useful information.