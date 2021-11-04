Charlotte Richter | Staff Writer

Soldiers and their families make their way through the haunted house, erected by volunteers Nicholas and Sara Hoad, during the 15th MP Brigade’s fall festival Oct. 28 in the company operations facilities. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp

The 15th Military Police Brigade hosted a fall festival for soldiers and their families Oct. 28 at the company operations facilities.

“(The event) provides soldiers and family members an opportunity to celebrate the fall season, improve organizational morale, em-phasize the importance of family cohesion and equip each family with resources to nav-igate the correctional environment,” 15th MP Brigade Chaplain (Capt.) Mike Troutt said.



Troutt said planning the fall festival was split between unit leaders and eight companies while Troutt, Sgt. 1st Class Tanya Hnat,Headquarters and Headquarters Company, U.S. Disciplinary Barracks, and 1st Lt. Zoe Hall, 40th MP Battalion (Detention), focused on developing, marketing and executing the event.

Six-year-old Elianna Lopez, dressed as singer Ariana Grande, and 13-year-old Ashanti Fore, dressed as a pirate, paint pumpkins at the craft station during the 15th MP Brigade’s fall festival Oct. 28 in the company operations facilities. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp



Service members and representatives from area organizations and businesses, such as Army Community Service’s Family Advocacy Program, the Association of the United States Army and the Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers, presented information, candy and games to attendees.

One-year-old “Snow White” Hazel Zatterberg hides her eyes and snuggles into the embrace of her brother, 5-year-old “scary jester” Easton Zatterberg while the children’s parents take a few photos of them at the photo station during the 15th MP Brigade’s fall festival Oct. 28 in the company operations facilities. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp



The fall festival included costume and table contests. Prizes were awarded for first and

second place for best child’s costume, first place for best family costume, first place for best adult costume and first place for best decorated table.



One of the highlights of the festival was a haunted house that filled one of the COFs.

Lt. Nicholas Hoad, U.S. Federal Bureau of Prisons, provided the haunted house.



Hoad said he creates and manages haunted houses on his own and for work. Last year

he was unable to host any experiences, but he said this year he provided haunted hous- es for the fall festival, Munson Army Health Center’s haunted hospital experience Oct. 29,

as well as one at his residence.



He said he was happy to build the experience because he once served in the brigade. Hoad created the haunted house with the help of his wife, Sara, and soldiers in the bri-gade. They worked for four days to include themed scare zones representing a cornfield, a circus and a graveyard. Each zone featured actors from the brigade and other volunteers and was outfitted with animatronics that Hoad has collected over the years.

Kauhi Uy takes a picture at the photo station while Sgt. Michael Uy, 256th Military Police Company, 40th MP Battalion (Detention), helps keep their children, 3-year-old Kennen and 11-month-old Phoenix, in place during the 15th MP Brigade’s fall festival Oct. 28 in the company operations facilities. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp



“I wanted everything to be perfect, and it did, I think it turned out really well,” Hoad

said. Amber Moody, spouse of 1st Sgt. Jamayo Moody, 256th MP Company, 40th MP

Battalion (Detention), said that the haunted house was even better than in previous years.



Moody’s 12-year-old son, Nazir Martinez, and 8-year-old daughter, Eden Moody, talk-

ed excitedly after the experience about the intensity of the animatronics and how the

actors spoke to them directly as they went through the haunted house.



Nazir said the haunted house was scary.“I would look at one (actor), and then someone else would creep up on me,” Nazir said.