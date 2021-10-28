The Defense Commissary Agency “TRICK OR TREAT WIN A TURKEY TO EAT” contest is now through Oct. 31. Submit a photo of yourself, your family or your pet in a halloween costume at www.commissaries.com/halloween-costume-contest by Oct. 31. One submission per person. Winners will be announced by Nov. 15 and will receive one 14-16 pound turkey.



The Combined Arms Center Library storywalk “BAD KITTY SCAREDY-CAT” by Nick Bruel is now through Oct. 31.



Child & Youth Services SWIM LESSONS ENROLLMENT IS NOW OPEN. Classes are Tuesdays and Thursdays 3:30-4 p.m. ages 3-4; 4:10-4:40 p.m. Learn to Swim 1;

4:50-5:20 p.m. Learn to Swim 2 and 5:30-6 p.m. Learn to Swim 3 Nov. 2-30 at Harney pool. For more in- formation , call 684-3207.



The Child and Youth Services WINTER BASKETBALL REGISTRATION is now through Nov. 22. The basketball season is Jan. 10 through Feb. 26 for youth 5-12 years old, cost is $45. The Smart Start basketball season is Jan. 10 through Feb. 14 for youth 3-4 years

old. Cost is $25 or $36 with optional smart start kit. For more information, call 684-7525/7526.



The Frontier Heritage Communities is giving out FREE TRICK OR TREAT GIFT BAGS at 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Oct. 29 at FHC while supplies last.



The EXCEPTIONAL FAMILY MEMBER PROGRAM CIRCLE OF SUPPORT meets from 10-11 a.m. Oct. 29 at the Resiliency Center, 600 Thomas Ave. For more information or to RSVP, call 684-2871.



Munson Army Health Center HAUNTED HOSPITAL is 5-7 p.m. Oct. 29 at MACH. Cost is free and includes trunk or treating, the haunted hospital tour and face painting.



The Fort Leavenworth Exchange TRUNK OR TREAT FAMILY FUN NIGHT is 5-8 p.m. Oct. 29 in the PX parking lot. There will be treats and food trucks. Trunk or treat participants can participate in the “Best Decorated Trunk’ contest and win an exchange gift card. To enter, call (913) 651-7271.



Harrold Youth Center HALLOWEEN COSTUME DANCE PARTY is 7-9 p.m. Oct. 29 at the

HRC. Cost is $2. For more information, call 684-5131/5118.



The Fort Leavenworth Rod and Gun Club GARRY STEPHENS MEMORIAL EUROPEAN PHEASANT SHOOT is at 8:30 a.m. Oct. 30. The event includes breakfast, shooting, lunch, clean-up hunt and equally divided birds. For more in-

formation, call 684-2035.



The Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation HALLOWEEN FUN RUN 5K/1K is at 9 a.m. Oct. 30 at the Resiliency Center, 600 Thomas Ave. Registration begins at 8 a.m. Cost is free. This is an untimed event. Participants 12 and under will receive a medal and halloween treat bag. For more information, call 684-7525/7526.



The Fort Leavenworth RETIREE APPRECIATION DAY AND HEALTH FAIR is 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 30 at the Post Exchange and Commissary. Cost is free and includes giveaways and specials. Flu vaccines will be available at the PX.



The Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation TRAILS OF TERROR CHILI SCRAMBLE is at 10 a.m. Oct. 30 at Trails West Golf Course. Cost is $45 for members, $55 for non-members and includes cart, range, lunch, beverages, flight prizes and dinner. Receive a $5 discount if registered and paid prior to event. For more information and to

register, call 684-7176.



The Veterans of Foreign Wars CHILI COOKOFF is Oct. 30 at VFW Post 56, 519 Cherokee St. Leavenworth, Kan. For more information or to enter the competition, call (913) 682-9200.



The Fort Leavenworth on post TRICK-OR-TREAT PLAN is 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31. Trick or treaters should wear reflective gear or carry a flashlight. Only store-bought candy is allowed. If you aren’t participating, turn off porch light. Parents and guardians are responsible for supervision of children.



The Trails West Golf Course Simulator League “NOVEMBER IN THE CAROLINAS” is Nov. 1-28. Registration is now open. For more information or to sign up, call (913)

651-7176 or email luke.t.russel2.naf@mail.mil.



The Fort Leavenworth SPOUSES’ CLUB LUNCHEON “THE ONE CALLED FRIENDS-

GIVING” is 11 a.m to 2:30 p.m. Nov. 10 at June’s Northland, 614 Pottawatomie St, Leavenworth, Kan. To purchase tickets, visit form.jotform.com/212703830761148.



The Command and General Staff College Foundation Simons Center DISTINGUISHED LECTURE SERIES with keynote speaker Col (Ret.) Pat Proctor is at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 18 at June’s Northland, 614 Pottawatomie St, Leavenworth, Kan. Cost is $35. For more

information and to register, visit https://www.cgscfoundation.org/scdls-211118.