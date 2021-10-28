Home Community Pet of the Week, Meet Harlow CommunityPet of the WeekPost Notes Pet of the Week, Meet Harlow By Lisa Sweet - October 28, 2021 131 0 Facebook Twitter Harlow is a 5-month-old female tortoiseshell kitten available for adoption through the Fort Leavenworth Stray Facility, Fort Leavenworth, Kan. She has already been spayed, vaccinated and microchipped. The FLSF is open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. the second Saturday of the month, and by appointment for pre-approved adopters. See www.FLSF.petfinder.com, call 913-684-4939 or e-mail fortleavenworthstrayfacility@gmail.com for more information. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR SOS hosts lantern launch for survivor families Safety streamer awarded to Garrison USD 207 gives updates on Impact Aid, new Patton LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Please enter an answer in digits:12 − 9 = Stay connected3,088FansLike1,406FollowersFollow0SubscribersSubscribe Fort Leavenworth overcast clouds enter location 38.4 ° F 40.1 ° 36.5 ° 93 % 0.3mph 90 % Tue 47 ° Wed 50 ° Thu 51 ° Fri 58 ° Sat 50 °