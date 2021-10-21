Charlotte Richter | Staff Writer

Command and General Staff Officer Course student Swedish Maj. Filip Scheynius, Royal Life Guard, Swedish Armed Forces, presented Know Your World: Sweden Oct. 13 in Eisenhower Auditorium at the Lewis and Clark Center. His presentation was the second of five presentations in the 2021-2022 Know Your World series, sponsored by the International Military Student Division of the Command and General Staff College.

Swedish Maj. Filip Scheynius, Command and General Staff Officer Course student, shares information about his country during his Know Your World: Sweden presentation Oct. 13 in Eisenhower Auditorium. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp



Scheynius began his 40-minute presentation highlighting Swedish settlements in the

United States, then moved into an all-encompassing discussion of Swedish geography,

culture, population, government and military history. He used videos to show Swedish customs and activities such as holiday traditions and the role of the Royal Life Guard.



“I wanted to present our culture — not necessarily the most common tourist messages but try to actually honestly and openly display our true culture, and how diverse and

strange we actually are,” Scheynius said.



According to David Bornn, director of IMSD’s International Field Studies Program,

the KYW series provides a platform to develop relationships with IMSD and the local and

Kansas City communities, as well as strengthen cultural understanding and empathy with-in local and regional academic institutions.



While the series is educational, it allows international military students to inject their

personalities and personal points of interest within the cultural information presented.



“The cultural engagement series also creates an opportunity for speakers to represent

their countries while attending CGSC to our spheres of influence across the globe,” Bornn

said.



Scheynius was the second international military student to present in the KYW series

this year following the presentation about Canada in September. Upcoming KYW pre- sentations will feature Taiwan, Ukraine and Egypt.

Bornn said KYW speakers volunteer for consideration to present a KYW lecture following criteria such as the speaker’s ability to inform and support university curriculum, recommendations to speak from an International Officer Preparatory Course team lead,

and the frequency that the country of interest has previously been presented. He said

presenting officers represent their nations as goodwill ambassadors to the Department

of Defense and earn an elective credit toward their studies at CGSC.



“I think it’s a great way to contribute good information about the knowledge to the

rest of the IMS and American students, and a little bit to pay back for the American hospitality living as international military students here and benefiting from your excellent dedication,” Scheynius said.



The next KYW will be KYW: Taiwan at 3:45 p.m. Jan. 26, 2022, in Eisenhower Auditorium. KYW presentations are open to the public.