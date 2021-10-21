The Frontier Heritage Communities PUMPKIN DECORATING CONTEST is now through Oct. 23. Enter a photo of your carved or decorated pumpkin for a chance to win a commissary gift card. Categories include adult decorated, adult carved, child decorated and child carved. To enter, email fhc@tmo.com.



The Defense Commissary Agency “TRICK OR TREAT WIN A TURKEY TO EAT” contest is now through Oct. 31. Submit a photo of yourself, your family or your pet in a halloween costume at https://www.commissaries.com/halloween-costume-contest by Oct. 31. One submission per person. Winners will be announced by Nov. 15 and will receive one 14-16 pound turkey.



The Combined Arms Center Library storywalk “BAD KITTY SCAREDY-CAT” by Nick Bruel is now through Oct. 31.



Child & Youth Services SWIM LESSONS ENROLLMENT IS NOW OPEN. Classes are Tuesdays and Thursdays 3:30-4 p.m. ages 3-4; 4:10-4:40 p.m. Learn to Swim 1;

4:50-5:20 p.m. Learn to Swim 2 and 5:30-6 p.m. Learn to Swim 3 Nov. 2-30 at Harney pool. For more information , call 684-3207.



The Child and Youth Services WINTER BASKETBALL REGISTRATION is now through Nov. 22. The basketball season is Jan. 10 through Feb. 26 for youth 5-12 years old, cost is $45. The Smart Start basketball season is Jan. 10 through Feb. 14 for youth 3-4 years

old. Cost is $25 or $36 with optional smart start kit. For more information, call 684-7525/7526.



The Friends of the Frontier Army Museum NEEDS VOLUNTEERS FOR THE HAUNTED

TOUR Oct. 22 and 23 . Visit https://www.signupgenius.com/go/ 8050B44ABA72CA0FB6-2021 to sign up.



The Fort Leavenworth SURVIVOR OUTREACH SERVICES COMMAND LANTERN LAUNCH is at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 22 at Merritt Lake. For more information, call Jennifer Douglas at (913) 681-2821 or email jennifer.c.douglas.civ@mail.mil.



The Fort Leavenworth Army Community Service INFANT MASSAGE CLASS is 9-10 a.m. and CHILD BIRTH CLASS is 5-7 p.m. Oct. 25 at the Resiliency Center, 600 Thomas Ave. For more information or to register, call 684-2800.



The Army Community Service and Family Advocacy Program Training “CORRELATIONS BETWEEN DOMESTIC VIOLENCE AND ANIMAL ABUSE” is 9:30-11 a.m. Oct. 25 in Marshall Auditorium at the Lewis and Clark Center. For more information, call 684-

6800.



The Frontier Heritage Communities is giving out FREE TRICK OR TREAT GIFT BAGS at 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Oct. 29 at FHC while supplies last.



The EXCEPTIONAL FAMILY MEMBER PROGRAM CIRCLE OF SUPPORT meets from 10-11 a.m. Oct. 29 at the Resiliency Center, 600 Thomas Ave. For more information or to RSVP, call 684-2871.



The Munson Army Health Center HAUNTED HOSPITAL is 5-7 p.m. at the MACH. Cost is free and includes trunk or treating, the haunted hospital tour and face painting.



The Fort Leavenworth Exchange TRUNK OR TREAT FAMILY FUN NIGHT is 5-8 p.m. Oct. 29 in the PX parking lot. There will be treats and food trucks. Trunk or treat participants can participate in the “Best Decorated Trunk” contest and win an exchange gift card. To enter, call (913) 651-7271.



Harrold Youth Center HALLOWEEN COSTUME DANCE PARTY is 7-9 p.m. Oct. 29 at the

HRC. Cost is $2. For more information, call 684-5131/5118



The Fort Leavenworth Rod and Gun Club GARRY STEPHENS MEMORIAL EUROPEAN PHEASANT SHOOT is at 8:30 a.m. Oct. 30. The event includes breakfast, shooting, lunch, clean-up hunt and equally divided birds. For more information, call 684-2035.



The Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation HALLOWEEN FUN RUN 5K/1K is at 9 a.m. Oct. 30 at the Resiliency Center, 600 Thomas Ave. Registration begins at 8 a.m. Cost is free. This is an untimed event. Participants 12 and under will receive a medal and halloween treat bag. For more information, call 684-7525/7526.



The Fort Leavenworth RETIREE APPRECIATION DAY AND HEALTH FAIR is 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 30 at the Post Exchange and Commissary. Cost is free and includes giveaways and specials. Flu vaccines will be available at the PX.



The Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation TRAILS OF TERROR CHILI SCRAMBLE is at 10 a.m. Oct. 30 at Trails West Golf Course. Cost is $45 for members, $55 for non-members and includes cart, range, lunch, beverages, flight prizes and dinner. Receive a $5 discount if registered and paid prior to event. For more information and to register, call 684-7176