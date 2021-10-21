The Munson Army Health Center FLU VACCINES ARE NOW AVAILABLE for patients ages 6 months and older. To make an appointment, call 684-6250.



Munson Army Health Center FLU VACCINE EVENT in conjunction with the Retiree Appreciation Day is 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 30 the Fort Leavenworth Post Exchange. This event is for all people ages 6 months to 65+, walk-in only.



The Munson Army Health Center MHS GENESIS PATIENT PORTAL ASSISTANCE EVENT is 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Frontier Conference Center, 350 Biddle Blvd. This is a walk-in event.



THE MUNSON ARMY HEALTH CENTER PHARMACY LOBBY IS NOW OPEN. Guests check-in at the kiosk to pick up activated prescriptions.



OCTOBER IS BREAST CANCER AWARENESS MONTH. To make an appointment for a screening, call the Munson Army Health Center radiology department at 684-6140.



Currently the Munson Army Health Center VOICE-MAIL, TO INCLUDE THE COVID VACCINE HOTLINE, IS NON-OPERATIONAL. The estimated date for the issue to be resolved is Nov. 2021.



TRICARE OPEN SEASON is Nov. 8 through Dec. 13. This is the annual period

when you can enroll in or change health plans for the next year. For more information, visit www.tricare.mil/OpenSeason.



EXCEPTIONAL FAMILY MEMBER PROGRAM FAMILIES SHOULD BE CHECKING EFMP STATUS AND EXPIRATION DATES NOW IN PREPARATION FOR THE SUMMER 2022 PER-MANENT CHANGE OF STATION (PCS). An EFMP that expires before report date can cause an RFO to be held up until EFMP is updated. Nov. 1 marketplace closes. Dec. 1 matches that require EFMP approval are sent. Dec. 15 matches that are denied due to EFMP are returned to branch managers. Jan. 1 is the earliest available appointment with a provider to update EFMP. There is a 30 day turn around time once a completed DD2792 is returned to the Munson Army Health Center EFMP office. For more information and to check EFMP status, receive forms and instructions, call 684-6770.



Patients needing to CONTACT THEIR PRIMARY CARE PHYSICIAN can do so through the appointment line. A representative will put in a telephone consult or contact your team through the MHS GENESIS Patient Portal. Do not email your nurse through the government email system. That is not a secure way to handle your medical informa-

tion and the nurse can not give medical information through a non-secure network. Call

684-6250.



MASKS ARE REQUIRED when picking up prescriptions at the Munson Army Health

Center Pharmacy Drive-Thru.

TRICARE covers the following screenings and vaccina-

tions as part of the ANNUAL HEALTH PROMOTION AND DISEASE PREVENTION EXAMS: Blood Pressure, Chlamydia and Gonorrhea, Cholesterol, Diabetes Mellitus (Type II), Hepatitis B, Hepatitis C ,Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) Testing, Immunizations Rubella Antibody Testing, Syphilis and Tuberculosis (TB). For more information, talk to your doctor.

Service members who receive their COVID-19 VACCINES THROUGH NON-DOD CHANNELS must provide receipt of vaccination to their organization’s MEDPROS coordinator.