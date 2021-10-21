THE TRANSITION ASSISTANCE PROGRAM HAS SEVERAL CLASSES currently scheduled. TAP has resumed virtual classes due to COVID. The next Guide to Federal Employment Class is Oct. 28. The next Managing Your Education Track Workshop is Dec. 13-14. The next Small Business Administration Boots to Business Workshop is Dec. 15-16.The next Department of Labor Career and Credential Exploration Workshop is Dec. 20-21. TAP can also provide information on the Army Career Skills Program, the Hiring Our Heroes Corporate Fellowship Program and financial counseling. For more information or to register, call 684-2227 or e-mail usarmy.sfl-tap.leavenworth@mail.mil.



The tutor.com for U.S. Military families seminar “TWENTY MINUTES WITH TUTOR.COM” is at 6 a.m., 10 a.m., 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Oct. 26, Nov. 9 and Dec. 7. Cost is free. To register, visit bit.ly/Tutor20Min.



For information on the Military One Source MILITARY SPOUSE LICENSURE REIMBURSEMENT POLICY and how to pay for a professional license transfer, visit

https://www.militaryonesource.mil/education-employment/for-spouses/education-training-licens-ing/transferring-your-professional-license-what-s-involved/?fbclid=IwAR1RFgHYBp-kjpD3cx-r7s0zqSt8k_MI5VIBMXwmw2UoHp0Aaq5J4aqSsC8Q.



GUARDIAN ANGELS WATCH-CARE, LLC is currently hiring childcare providers for Frontier Chapel. Hours are flexible. For more information or to apply, e-mail Diana Pitts at pitts_diana@yahoo.com or call (913) 306-7324.



The NON-APPROPRIATED FUND CIVILIAN EMPLOYMENT ASSIGNMENT TOOL enables many current NAF employees to voluntarily request a non-competitive transfer to another Army installation where the same position may be available. For more information, visit www.armymwr.com/CEAT.



FORT LEAVENWORTH UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT 207 IS ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS FOR ELEMENTARY TEACHERS, grades K-6, for the 2021-2022 schoolyear. Interested candidates can complete an application via the USD 207 website at www.usd207.org with a current resumé and a copy of their current KSDE teaching license.



The Fort Leavenworth Schools of Knowledge, Inspiration, Exploration and Skills is HIRING INSTRUCTORS. For more information, call 684-3207 or e-mail rashelle.m.anderson.naf@mail.mil.



The KANSASWORKS.COM website contains tools and resources to assist people seeking employment and help employers and training providers. Applying for jobs and exploring careers has been streamlined with easy-to-use buttons on the site. Additionally, resumés and training services are readily available to view for every region of the state. For more information, visit https://kansasworks.com/.



The Army Family Web Portal has launched a new VOLUNTEER MANAGEMENT INFORMATION SYSTEM. The cloud-based environment allows Army Community Service staff and volunteers to track volunteer hours. For more information, e-mail jessica.h.brushwood.civ@mail.mil.