Karah Marshall | Fort Leavenworth Frontier Heritage Communities

In an effort to be proactive ahead of the shorter days and Halloween night, the Fort Leavenworth Frontier Heritage Communities offices is asking for information on burned out street lights in post neighborhoods.

In partnership with Freestate Electric, FLFHC asks that residents contact the offices with the location of the street light (neighborhood and street name) and mark the pole with a ribbon, flag or piece of duct tape so that those bulbs can be changed.



Upcoming events for October

Free trick-or-treat bag: Stop by the FLFHC offices at 220 Hancock Avenue between 7:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Oct. 29th for a trick-or-treat bag and glow sticks, while supplies last.



Spooktacular Pumpkin Decorating/Carving Contest

Carve out some time with family and enter a carved or decorated pumpkin for a chance to win one of four $25 Commissary gift cards. E-mail fhc@tmo.com with your name, age, address and photos of your carved/decorated pumpkins by Oct. 23. FLFHC will post the winning pumpkins to Facebook @FLFHC Oct. 25. Feel free to submit more than one pumpkin. Categories are Adult Decorated, Child Decorated, Adult Carved and Child Carved.



For more information on any FLFHC upcoming events, contact Karah Marshall at (913) 651-3838 or kmarshall@tmo.com. Visit www.ftleavenworthfamilyhousing.com for

downloadable forms and other useful information.