Entries for the Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation COLORING DRAWING CON-TEST are now being accepted. The contest is open to students from Kindergarten through 6th grade. Entries must be on an 8.5”X11” piece of white paper, hand drawn and colored and turned into their school office by noon, Oct. 15. Winners will receive a prize from FMWR and their drawings will be displayed at the commissary and post exchange.



The Friends of the Frontier Army Museum HAUNTED TOUR TICKETS are now on sale. Tours are 5:45-9 p.m. Oct. 22 and 23. Cost is $20. To purchase tickets, visit https://www.ffam.us/haunted-tour. For more information, email ffamhauntedtour@gmail.com.

The Frontier Heritage Communities PUMPKIN DECORATING CONTEST is now through Oct. 23. Enter a photo of your carved or decorated pumpkin for a chance to win a commissary gift card. Categories include adult decorated, adult carved, child decorated and child carved. To enter, email fhc@tmo.com.



The Child and Youth Services WINTER BASKETBALL REGISTRATION is now through Nov. 22. The basketball season is Jan. 10 through Feb. 26 for youth 5-12 years old, cost is $45. The Smart Start basketball season is Jan. 10 through Feb. 14 for youth 3-4 years

old. Cost is $25 or $36 with optional smart start kit. For more information, call 684-7525/7526.



The Harold Youth Center NON-SCHOOL DAY INDEPENDENCE COMMUNITY ICE RINK AND MOVIE DAY FIELD TRIP is 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct.15. Breakfast provided at the HYC. Cost is $30 per student. To register, call 684-5118.



The Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation GARRISON SCRAMBLE is at noon Oct. 15 at Trails West Golf Course. Cost is $50 for members, $60 for non-members, $30 for youth 16 and under and includes cart, range, lunch, beverages, tee gift and flight prizes.

For more information and to register, call 684-7176.



The Fort Leavenworth Rod and Gun Club UPLAND GAME BIRD SEMINAR is 5-7 p.m. Oct. 15. Information on hunting pheasant and quail in Kan, Mo. and S.D. For more information, call 684-2035.



The Fort Leavenworth Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation GREAT PUMPKIN ORIENTEER MEET is 8-9:30 a.m. Oct. 16 in the south parking lot by Gruber Fitness

Center. There will be a family-friendly introductory course, an intermediate and an advanced course. Cost is $15 per racer or $35 per family and includes orienteer maps,

passports, finisher awards and post-race refreshments. Same-day registration is 8-9:30 a.m. For more information, call (913) 683-5634, e-mail ftlvadventure@gmail.com or

visit www.ftlvadventure.com.



The Army University U.S. ARMY FIGHT CLUB SHOWDOWN is at 9 a.m. until complete

Oct. 16 online at vassalengine.org. For more information, contact Maj. Wayne McInnis at glen.w.mcinnis.mil@mail.mil.



The Fort Leavenworth Army Community Service INFANT MASSAGE CLASS is 9-10 a.m. and CHILD BIRTH CLASS is 5-7 p.m. Oct. 18 and 25 at the Resiliency Center, 600 Thomas Ave. For more information or to register, call 684-2800.



The next Interagency Brown-Bag Series: “THE CENTRAL INTELLIGENCE AGENCY” is

12:30-1:30 p.m. Oct. 20 in the Lewis and Clark Center’s Arnold Conference Room. Guest speaker is Kirsten Krawczyk, Distinguished Chair for National Intelligence Studies.The free event is open to the public. For more information, call (913) 651-0624.



The Command and General Staff School Spouse Program Seminar “WHAT TO EXPECT DURING THE OFFICER ASSIGNMENT PROCESS’ is 5:30-6:30 p.m. Oct. 20 at Eisenhower Auditorium in the Lewis & Clark Center, 100 Stimson Ave. For more information or to RSVP, email michael.j.goodney.mil@mail.mil.



The U.S. Army Garrison and Fort Leavenworth Dining Facility NATIONAL DISABILITY EM-PLOYMENT AWARENESS MONTH LUNCH is noon to 1 p.m. Oct. 20 at the DFAC. Cost is $5.95 and $4.95 for spouses and dependents of enlisted soldiers E1 to E4. To

RSVP, email usarmy.leavenworth.id-training.mbx.eeo@armyu.mil.



The Fort Leavenworth SURVIVOR OUTREACH SERVICES COMMAND LANTERN LAUNCH is at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 22 at Merritt Lake. For more information, call Jennifer Douglas at (913) 681-2821 or email jennifer.c.douglas.civ@mail.mil.



The next Army Community Service SELF-DEFENSE FOR WOMEN class is 6:30-8 p.m. Oct. 20 at Patch gym. This is a free event. For more information or to enroll, call 684-2800.