Current Fort Leavenworth MASK GUIDANCE is as follows: Service members, Army civilians, federal employees, contractors, and visitors will wear a Department of Defense

compliant mask while in an indoor setting, regardless of vaccination status, in facilities owned, leased or otherwise controlled by DoD. All organizations will place a sign on

every entrance to their buildings that masks are required upon entering. Persons under the age of two are not required to wear a mask or face covering due to the risk of suffocation. Additionally, persons with a medical condition, mental health condition,

or disability that prevents wearing a face covering are not required to wear a face mask. DoD customers, family members, and all individuals supporting any type of shipment

pickup and delivery, on and off military installations, will wear cloth face coverings while servicing a customer’s residence.



The Centers of Disease Control and Prevention recommends to KEEP CHILDREN HOME FROM SCHOOL IF THEY ARE SICK. If your child has any of the following symptoms, they might have an illness they can spread to others. They include: temperature of 100.4 degrees F or higher, sore throat, cough, difficulty breathing, diarrhea or vomiting and new onset of severe headache especially with a fever. Check your child for symptoms be-

fore they go to school. If your child does have any symptoms listed above, keep them home from school, get them tested for COVID-19 and contact your child’s school and re-

port that your child is sick.



October is DOMESTIC VIOLENCE AWARENESS AND PREVENTION MONTH. Fort

Leavenworth Army Community Service is displaying purple ribbons across the installation. The Silent Witness traveling exhibit is in the Post Exchange food court now through Oct. 18, the Munson Army Health Center third floor waiting area Oct. 18-22 and Gruber gymnasium Oct. 22-29. FTLVN Domestic/Intimate Partner Violence Hotline: (913) 683-2537. National Domestic Violence Hotline: 1-800-799-SAFE (7233).



Fort Leavenworth Natural Resources FIREWOOD SALE is now. Cost is $25. To pay, visit

https://www.pay.gov/public/form/start/849502564 and select Fort Leavenworth and Scaled Sale. For more information, call 684-8979.



The Fort Leavenworth Child and Youth Services requires PROOF OF ANNUAL INFLUENZA VACCINATION for any child 6 months or older utilizing any CYS programs. Proof of flu vaccine must be received no later than Dec. 1, 2021. Proof of vaccine can be turned into any CYS program, Parent Central Services or uploaded through Webtrac. For more information or to request an immunization waiver, call 684-5128/4956.



Fort Leavenworth HOUSEHOLD HAZARDOUS WASTE drop off is open 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 810 McClellan Ave. for on-post residents only. Recyclers need to check in at the facility prior to dropping off items. Products should be kept in original containers when possible. Items accepted include batteries, CFL bulbs, gas cans and propane bottles. Used oil, antifreeze and tires are accepted at the Auto Crafts Shop, 911 McClellan Ave. Cardboard, plastic containers, glass, electrical and electronics, cans and scrap metal are accepted at

the recycle yard on W. Warehouse Rd. Items not accepted include styrene foam, plastic bags/film, wood, furniture, mattresses, plastic toys, construction/demolition debris

and yard waste.



SHERMAN GATE IS OPEN Monday through Friday from 6:30-8:30 a.m. for inbound traffic and 3:30-5:30 p.m. for outbound traffic only. Grant Gate remains the installtion’s primary gate and will remain open 24/7. These gate hours will continue through the academic year.



The Fort Leavenworth ID CARD AND DEERS (Defense Enrollment Eligibility Reporting System) office is open 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. by appointment only. For more information,

call 684-2636. To schedule an appointment, visit https://idco.dmdc.osd.mil/idco/#/.

ID cards must be within 30 days of expiration for renewal and will not be issued because of information changes, such as promotions or name changes.