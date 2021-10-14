OCTOBER 17-23 IS INTERNATIONAL INFECTION PROTECTION WEEK. For more information, visit https://www.cdc.gov/handwashing/global-handwashing-day.html.



OCTOBER IS BREAST CANCER AWARENESS MONTH. To make an appointment for a screening, call the Munson Army Health Center radiology department at 684-6140.



Currently the Munson Army Health Center VOICEMAIL, TO INCLUDE THE COVID VACCINE HOTLINE, IS NON-OPERATIONAL. The estimated date for the issue to be resolved is Nov. 2021.



EXCEPTIONAL FAMILY MEMBER PROGRAM FAMILIES SHOULD BE CHECKING EFMP STATUS AND EXPIRATION DATES NOW IN PREPARATION FOR THE SUMMER 2022 PERMANENT CHANGE OF STATION (PCS). An EFMP that expires before report date can cause an RFO to be held up until EFMP is updated. Nov. 1 marketplace closes. Dec. 1 matches that require EFMP approval are sent. Dec. 15 matches that are denied due to EFMP are returned to branch managers. Jan. 1 is the earliest available appointment with a provider to update EFMP. There is a 30 day turn around time once a completed DD2792 is returned to the Munson Army Health Center EFMP office. For more information and to check EFMP status, receive forms and instructions, call 684-6770.



TRICARE OPEN SEASON is Nov. 8 through Dec. 13. This is the annual period when you can enroll in or change health plans for the next year. For more information, visit

www.tricare.mil/OpenSeason.



Patients needing to CONTACT THEIR PRIMARY CARE PHYSICIAN can do so through the appointment line. A representative will put in a telephone consult or contact your team through the MHS GENESIS Patient Portal. Do not email your nurse through the government email system. That is not a secure way to handle your medical information and the nurse can not give medical information through a non-secure network. Call

684-6250.



MASKS ARE REQUIRED when picking up prescriptions at the Munson Army Health

Center Pharmacy Drive-Thru.



TRICARE covers the following screenings and vaccinations as part of the ANNUAL

HEALTH PROMOTION AND DISEASE PREVENTION EXAMS: Blood Pressure, Chlamydia and Gonorrhea, Cholesterol, Diabetes Mellitus (Type II), Hepatitis B, Hepatitis C ,Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) Testing, Immunizations Rubella Antibody Testing, Syphilis and Tuberculosis (TB). For more information, talk to your doctor.



Service members who receive their COVID-19 VACCINES THROUGH NON-DOD CHANNELS must provide receipt of vaccination to their organization’s MEDPROS coordinator.



The Munson Army Health Center is now administering ADDITIONAL DOSE

COVID VACCINES. This is for moderately to severely immunocompromised patients

only. For more information, visit the MAHC Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/ftlvn or visit https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/fully-vaccinated.html?s_cid=11350:cdc%20guidelines%20vaccinated:sem.ga:p:RG:GM:gen:PTN:FY21.

.



The DELTA VARIANT is expanding, especially where vaccinations rates are low. For

more information, visit www.tricare.mil/COVIDVaccine.