Karah Marshall | Fort Leavenworth Frontier

Heritage Communities

With fall comes shorter days, quieter nights and the opportunity to enjoy the crisp weather around an outdoor firepit.



To ensure your safety, refrain from using your firepit on any deck, balcony, covered parking or patio, or under any building overhang. Using a minimum of 15 feet from any building structure is the best and safest way to enjoy your fire.



Wallace Landscaping Fall Schedule

Wallace Landscaping mowed last week and is now conducting weekly landscape maintenance throughout the month. The schedule is as follows:



■ Week of Oct. 11: No mow. Trim low-hanging branches,

mulch planters, and reduce shrubs.

■ Week of Oct. 18: Mow and trim low-hanging branches.

Begin leaf removal as needed.

■ Week of Oct. 25: No mow. Trim low

hanging branches, mulch planters and reduce

shrubs. Leaf removal.

■ Monday: Kickapoo, Pottawatomie, Pawnee,

New Pawnee, Shawnee (1st Cavalry)

■ Tuesday: Lower Kansa, Santa Fe (6th

Infantry), Iowa, Ottawa

■ Wednesday: Normandy, Main Post, Wint

■ Thursday: Upper Kansa, New Oregon, Old

Oregon, Cheyenne, East Cheyenne, Nez Perce

■ Friday: Santa Fe (Kansas Ave), Osage,

South Osage, Shawnee (7th Cavalry, Hatch,

Grierson), Ottawa (7th Cavalry)

This schedule is subject to change if inclement weather occurs.



As Wallace Landscaping begins leaf collection Oct. 18, residents may pile leaves at the curb on the day of their scheduled neighborhood mow, and the leaf vacuum will come by to remove the leaves. Residents also have the option of bagging leaves as long as they are in clear trash liners.



Upcoming Events

Stop by the FLFHC offices at 220 Hancock Ave. Oct. 29 from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. for a

free trick-or-treat bag and glow sticks, while supplies last.



Carve out some time with family and enter a carved or decorated pumpkin in the Spooktacular Pumpkin Decorating/Carving Contest for a chance to win one of four $25 Commissary gift cards. E-mail FLFHC at fhc@tmo.com with your name, age, address and

photos of your carved/decorated pumpkins by Oct. 23.

FLFHC will post the winning pumpkins to the FLFHC Facebook page Oct. 25. More than one pumpkin can be entered in the Adult Decorated, Child Decorated, Adult Carved and Child Carved categories.



For more information on FLFHC upcoming events, contact Karah Marshall at (913) 651-3838 or kmarshall@tmo.com.



Residents can stay up to date by adding FLFHC on Facebook or visiting www.ftleavenworthfamilyhousing.com for downloadable forms and other information.



Home Maintenance Tip

When temperatures drop, field mice enjoy warm homes and garages. Limit how long your garage and house doors are open help to keep those uninvited guests out.