Paige Cox | Combined Arms Center intern

Special Troops Battalion, Combined Arms Center, sponsored one of the first sessions for the new Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention Training Support Package Sept. 28 at the Frontier Conference Center. The new TSP is scheduled to debut in the next fiscal year.

This TSP diverges from the traditional learning method of slide presentations to a more conversational approach between leaders and their squads. The training session taught trainers about the tools and techniques provided in the redesigned TSP.“

Not everyone is lucky enough to have (the) SHARP (Academy) co-located (on post) for quality access,” said STB Commander Lt. Col. Mark Winker to the audience of about 100 participants.

Marvin Lockett teaches Fort Leavenworth leaders on tactics and techniques for the new Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention Training Support Package Sept. 28 at the Frontier Conference Center. Photo by Paige Cox/Combined Arms Center intern

Participants included representatives from Fort Leavenworth units and organizations with several SHARP Academy professionals on site to give clarification for any SHARP questions. The training was taught by SHARP instructor Marvin Lockett II. Lockett included several videos, breakdowns of the new vignettes and scenarios that corresponded with modules being discussed.

“This is the kind of TSP that will let us have these difficult conversations,” Lockett said.Lockett focused on techniques and approaches to best prepare trainers for the conversations the training requires.

“Mr. Lockett puts the question on how leaders cause change,” said training participant and victim advocate Sgt. 1st. Class David Kolb, 291st Military Police Company, 40th MP Battalion (Detention). “The more senior leaders that get involved, the more soldiers see them take (SHARP) training seriously; then soldiers will take it more seriously as well.”

The training day was conducted in two parts — a morning session of Mr. Lockett’s instruction followed by an afternoon of small group training where leaders volunteered to teach their small group by going over a provided scenario.

This training also featured an appearance from CAC Commanding General Lt. Gen. Theodore Martin, who praised the members of the class as the “movers and shakers” who will make this training work. Martin said that this training is what the Army needs to make an impact on preventing sexual assault and sexual harassment saying, “It’s time to make it happen.”

Combined Arms Center and Fort Leavenworth Commanding General Lt. Gen Theodore Martin addresses training participants at the new Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention Training Support Package training hosted by Special Troops Battalion Sept. 28 at the Frontier Conference Center. Martin said training like this helps prevent a great deal of problems with the Army. Photo by Paige Cox/Combined Arms Center intern

Lockett said he was impressed and pleased with the level of enthusiasm from STB and all of the day’s training participants.

“STB takes the step that says this is need-ed; let’s step forward and do it the right way,” Lockett said. “STB doing (SHARP training) and including other organizations is good leadership.”