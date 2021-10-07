The Fort Leavenworth Fire and Emergency Services FIRE PREVENTION WEEK is now through 9. Events include a static display 8 -11 a.m. Oct. 8 at the Fort Leavenworth Post Exchange and the Fire Prevention Parade 9-10:30 a.m. Oct. 9 beginning at Fire Station #2 on Biddle Ave.



Entries for the Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation COLORING DRAWING CONTEST are now being accepted. The contest is open to students from Kindergarten through 6th grade. The theme is “Thanking our Military Retirees.” Entries must be on

an 8.5”X11” piece of white paper, hand drawn and colored and turned into their school office by noon, Oct. 15. Winners will receive a prize from FMWR and their drawings will be displayed at the commissary and post exchange.



The Combined Arms Center Library storywalk “THE LIBRARY BOOK” by Tom Chapin is now through Oct. 17.



The Friends of the Frontier Army Museum HAUNTED TOUR TICKETS are now on sale. Tours are 5:45-9 p.m. Oct. 22 and 23. Cost is $20. To purchase tickets, visit https://www.ffam.us/haunted-tour. For more information, email ffamhauntedtour@gmail.com.



The Frontier Heritage Communities PUMPKIN DECORATING CONTEST is now through Oct. 23. Enter a photo of your carved or decorated pumpkin for a chance to win a commissary gift card. Categories include adult decorated, adult carved, child decorated and child carved. To enter, email fhc@tmo.com.



The Army Community Services BOOKCLUB “THE 5 LOVE LANGUAGES” is 10-11:30 a.m. every Tuesday, now through Oct. 26 at the Resiliency Center, 600 Thomas Ave.

Cost is free. To register or for more information, call 684-2813/2800.



The Fort Leavenworth BETTER OPPORTUNITIES FOR SINGLE SOLDIERS BBQ is 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 8 at the 40th Company Operations Facility. To RSVP contact your unit rep.



The Fort Leavenworth Protestant Chapel BBQ BONANZA instruction and hands-on coaching is Oct. 8 and 9 at the Pioneer Chapel. For more information or to register,

visit https://bit.ly/2WJuCgh.



The EXCEPTIONAL FAMILY MEMBER PROGRAM LEGO CLUB is 9-10:30 a.m. for preschool age children and 3:30-4:30 p.m. for school age children Oct. 12 at 600

Thomas Ave. Registration is required. For more information, call 684-2871.



The Child and Youth Services WINTER BASKETBALL REGISTRATION is Oct. 12 through Nov. 22. The basketball season is Jan. 10 through Feb. 26 for youth 5-12 years old, cost is $45. The Smart Start basketball season is Jan. 10 through Feb. 14 for youth 3-4 yearsold. Cost is $25 or $36 with optional smart start kit. For more information, call 684-7525/7526.



THE 555TH PARACHUTE INFANTRY BATTALION “SMOKE-JUMPERS’ MEMORIAL OBSERVANCE is at 9:30 a.m. Oct. 13 at the Circle of Firsts, Buffalo Soldier Commemorative Area.



The next Fort Leavenworth Spouses’ Club event “THE ONE WHERE THEY BREAK THE ICE” is 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. or 5:30-9 p.m. Oct. 13 at the Frontier Conference Center. To RSVP, visit https://form.jotform.com/212655614199159.



The Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation GARRISON SCRAMBLE is at noon Oct. 15 at Trails West Golf Course. Cost is $50 for members, $60 for non-members, $30 for youth 16 and under and includes cart, range, lunch, beverages, tee gift and flight prizes.

For more information and to register, call 684-7176.



The Fort Leavenworth Rod and Gun Club UPLAND GAME BIRD SEMINAR is 5-7 p.m. Oct. 15. Information on hunting pheasant and quail in Kan, Mo. and S.D. For more information, call 684-2035.



The Fort Leavenworth Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation GREAT PUMPKIN ORIENTEER MEET is 8-9:30 a.m. Oct. 16 in the south parking lot by Gruber Fitness

Center. There will be a family-friendly introductory course, an intermediate and an advanced course. Cost is $15 per racer or $35 per family and includes orienteer maps,

passports, finisher awards and post- race refreshments. Same-day registration is 8-9:30 a.m. For more information, call (913) 683-5634, e-mail ftlvadventure@gmail.com or

visit www.ftlvadventure.com.



The Army University U.S. ARMY FIGHT CLUB SHOWDOWN is at 9 a.m. until complete

Oct. 16 online at vassalengine.org. For more information, contact Maj. Wayne McInnis at glen.w.mcin-nis.mil@mail.mil.