THE MUNSON ARMY HEALTH CENTER AND PHARMACY will be open until 10 a.m. today in observance of their organizational day.



THE MUNSON ARMY HEALTH CENTER WILL BE CLOSED Oct. 11 in observance of Columbus Day.



OCTOBER 12-20 IS BONE AND JOINT INJURY PREVENTION WEEK. For more information, visit https://www.usbji.org/programs/public-education-programs/action-week.



THE MUNSON ARMY HEALTH CENTER WILL HAVE MINIMAL STAFFING Oct. 13 for training. The Multi-service specialty clinic will be close from 11:30 a.m. through the rest of the day, medical records will be closed at noon, radiology will be close from 12:30-1:30 pm and the pharmacy will be open until 3 p.m. and then closed through

the end of the day.



OCTOBER 17-23 IS INTERNATIONAL INFECTION PROTECTION WEEK. Washing your hands with soap and water is the easiest and most effective ways to prevent

the spread of germs. For more information, visit https://www.cdc.gov/hand-washing/global-handwashing-day.html.



OCTOBER IS BREAST CANCER AWARENESS MONTH. To make an appointment for a screening, call the Munson Army Health Center radiology department at 684-6140.



Currently the Munson Army Health Center VOICEMAIL, TO INCLUDE THE COVID VACCINE HOTLINE, IS NON-OPERATIONAL. The estimated date for the issue to be resolved is Nov. 2021.



EXCEPTIONAL FAMILY MEMBER PROGRAM FAMILIES SHOULD BE CHECKING EFMP STATUS AND EXPIRATION DATES NOW IN PREPARATION FOR THE SUMMER 2022 PERMANENT CHANGE OF STATION (PCS). An EFMP that expires before report date can cause an RFO to be held up until EFMP is updated. Nov. 1 marketplace closes. Dec. 1 matches that require EFMP approval are sent. Dec. 15 matches that are denied due to EFMP are returned to branch managers. Jan. 1 is the earliest available appointment with a provider to update EFMP. There is a 30 day turn around time once a completed DD2792 is returned to the Munson Army Health Center EFMP office. For more information and to check EFMP status, receive forms and instructions, call 684-6770.



Patients needing to CONTACT THEIR PRIMARY CARE PHYSICIAN can do so through the appointment line. A representative will put in a telephone consult or contact your team through the MHS GENESIS Patient Portal. Do not email your nurse through the government email system. That is not a secure way to handle your medical information and the nurse can not give medical information through a non-secure network. Call

684-6250.



MASKS ARE REQUIRED when picking up prescriptions at the Munson Army Health Center Pharmacy Drive-Thru.



TRICAREcovers the following screenings and vaccinations as part of the ANNUAL HEALTH PROMOTION AND DISEASE PREVENTION EXAMS: Blood Pressure, Chlamydia and Gonorrhea, Cholesterol, Diabetes Mellitus (Type II), Hepatitis B, Hepatitis C ,Human

Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) Testing, Immunizations Rubella Antibody Testing,

Syphilis and Tuberculosis (TB). For more information, talk to your doctor.