Firefighters visit schools for Fire Prevention Week By Lisa Sweet - October 7, 2021 Sparky the Fire Dog and Fort Leavenworth Fire and Emergency Services Firefighters Justin Flowers, Ryan O'Grady and Dylan Honeycutt demonstrate use of firefighting equipment including tools and safety gear they use on the job for third-grade students Oct. 4th at Eisenhower Elementary School. Firefighters are visiting post schools this week to teach about fire safety for Fire Prevention Week, which is Oct. 3-9. Sparky, firefighters and fire trucks will parade through housing Oct. 9 starting at 9 a.m. at Station No. 2. The community is invited to watch along the parade route. Photo by Charlotte Richter/Fort Leavenworth Lamp