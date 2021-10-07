The Child and Youth Services VIRTUAL RECRUITMENT FAIR is now through Oct. 20. For more information, visit https://leavenworth.armymwr.com/calendar/event/cys-virtual-recruitment-fair/5292704/62290.



THE TRANSITION ASSISTANCE PROGRAM HAS SEVERAL CLASSES currently scheduled. TAP has resumed virtual classes due to COVID. The next Small Business Administration Boots to Business Workshop is Oct. 12-13.The next Department of Labor Career and Credential Exploration Workshop is Oct. 14-15. The next Guide to Federal Employment Class is Oct. 28. The next Managing Your Education Track Workshop is Dec. 15-16. TAP can also provide information on the Army Career Skills Program, the Hiring Our Heroes Corporate Fellowship Program and financial counseling. For more information or to register, call 684-2227 or e-mail usarmy.sfl-tap.leavenworth@mail.mil.



The tutor.com for U.S. Military families seminar “TWENTY MINUTES WITH TUTOR.COM” is at 6 a.m., 10 a.m., 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Oct. 26, Nov. 9 and Dec. 7. Cost is free. To register, visit bit.ly/Tutor20Min.



For information on the Military One Source MILITARY SPOUSE LICENSURE REIMBURSEMENT POLICY and how to pay for a professional license transfer, visit

https://www.militaryonesource.mil/education-employment/for-spouses/education-training-licensing/transferring-your-professional-license-what-s-involve /?fbclid=IwAR1RFgHYBp-kjpD3cx-r7s0zqSt8k_MI5VIBMXwmw2UoHp0Aaq5J4aqSsC8Q.



GUARDIAN ANGELS WATCHCARE, LLC is currently hiring childcare providers for Frontier Chapel. Hours are flexible. For more information or to apply, e-mail Diana Pitts at pitts_diana@yahoo.com or call (913) 306-7324.



The NON-APPROPRIATED FUND CIVILIAN EMPLOYMENT ASSIGNMENT TOOL enables many current NAF employees to voluntarily request a non-competitive transfer to another Army installation where the same position may be available. For more information, visit www.armymwr.com/CEAT.



FORT LEAVENWORTH UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT 207 IS ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS FOR ELEMENTARY TEACHERS, grades K-6, for the 2021-2022 schoolyear. Interested candidates can complete an application via the USD 207 website at www.usd207.org with a current resumé and a copy of their current KSDE teaching license.



The Fort Leavenworth Schools of Knowledge, Inspiration, Exploration and Skills is HIRING INSTRUCTORS. For more information, call 684-3207 or e-mail rashelle.m.anderson.naf@mail.mil.



The KANSASWORKS.COM website contains tools and resources to assist people seeking employment and help employers and training providers. Applying for jobs and exploring careers has been streamlined with easy-to-use buttons on the site. Additionally, resumés and training services are readily available to view for every region of the state. For

more information, visit https://kansasworks.com/.