Army 10-Miler Qualifier By ftleaven - October 7, 2021 Lt. Col. Steven Weber, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, Combined Arms Center, runs in the 10-mile qualifier for the Army Ten-Miler Oct. 2 by the Old U.S. Disciplinary Barracks. Runners in the qualifier competed for spots on teams to represent Fort Leavenworth in the annual Army Ten-Miler, which will be conducted virtually Oct. 10 to Nov. 29 because of COVID-19 concerns. Weber has previously competed in the Army Ten-Miler as part of a Fort Leavenworth team. Photo by Charlotte Richter/Fort Leavenworth Lamp Maj. Jared Grubbs, Command and General Staff College Officer Course student, with his son Ezra in tow, runs the 10-mile qualifier for the Army Ten-Miler Oct. 2 by Trails West Golf Course. Runners in the qualifier competed for spots on teams to represent Fort Leavenworth in the annual Army Ten-Miler, which will be conducted virtually from Oct. 10 to Nov. 29 because of COVID-19 concerns. Photo by Charlotte Richter/Fort Leavenworth Lamp